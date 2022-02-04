Emergency order to address green crab infestation in Washington
The enhance within the variety of European inexperienced crabs had been seen throughout the Lummi Nation’s Sea Pond and outer coast areas.
The state stated in an announcement that if the crab turns into completely established, “it will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses.”
In these locations, European inexperienced crabs have disturbed habitats, displaced and outcompeted native species, and altered pure meals webs, devastating shellfish and different aquatic industries.
If the crab grew to become established within the coastal waters of Washington state, it might prey on shellfish and juvenile Dungeness crabs and destroy important habitats, similar to eelgrass beds and estuarine marshes, the proclamation stated. It would additionally hurt general crab populations and hinder salmon and killer whale conservation efforts.