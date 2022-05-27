Emergency services rush to remote scene of boat incident at Horizontal Falls

Several persons are feared injured after a boating incident on the widespread Kimberley vacationer attraction Horizontal Falls.

Police and emergency companies are responding, speeding to the scene about 250 kilometres east of Broome in Western Australia’s north-west.

Horizontal Falls, in WA’s Kimberley. Credit:Tourism WA

A WA Police spokeswoman mentioned a number of folks on board a ship have been believed to be injured, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service can be attending.

Boat excursions by the falls created by tidal flows within the panorama – dubbed one of many world’s biggest pure wonders by broadcaster David Attenborough – are one of many area’s hottest vacationer sights.