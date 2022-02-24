Emergency U.N. meeting is interrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

toggle caption UNTV through AP

UNITED NATIONS — The emergency U.N. Security Council assembly was meant as an eleventh hour effort to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. But the message turned moot even because it was being delivered.

While diplomats at U.N. headquarters had been making pleas for Russia to again off — “Give peace a chance,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implored — Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television in his homeland to announce a navy operation that he mentioned was meant to guard civilians in Ukraine.

Putin warned different nations that any effort to intrude with the Russian operation would result in “consequences they have never seen.”

The council, the place Russia holds the rotating presidency this month, gathered Wednesday night time hours after Russia mentioned rebels in jap Ukraine had requested Moscow for navy help. Fears that Russia was laying the groundwork for conflict bore out a few half hour later.

“It’s too late, my dear colleagues, to speak about de-escalation,” Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya advised the council. “I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war.”

In a spontaneous alternate not typically seen within the council chamber, Kyslytsya challenged his Russian counterpart to say that his nation wasn’t at that very second bombing and shelling Ukraine or shifting troops into it.

“You have a smartphone. You can call” officers in Moscow, Kyslytsya mentioned.

“I have already said all I know at this point,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia responded.

He added that he did not plan to get up Russia’s overseas minister — and mentioned that what was occurring was not a conflict however a “special military operation.”

Kyslytsya dismissed that description outdoors the assembly as “lunatic sematics.”

At the council’s second emergency assembly this week on Ukraine, members discovered themselves delivering ready speeches that had been immediately outdated. Some finally reacted in a second spherical of unexpectedly added remarks.

“At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war, in total disdain for the responsibility of this council,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.

She added {that a} draft decision could be circulated to the council Thursday.

The decision would declare that Russia is violating the U.N. Charter, worldwide regulation and a 2015 council decision on Ukraine, a European diplomat mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity as a result of the discussions had been non-public. The decision would urge Russia to return again into compliance instantly, the diplomat mentioned.

Earlier Wednesday, diplomats from dozens of nations took the ground on the U.N. General Assembly to deplore Russia’s actions towards Ukraine and plead for dialogue, whereas Russia and ally Syria defended Moscow’s strikes.

Echoing a story being broadcast to Russians at house, Nebenzia portrayed his nation as responding to the plight of beleaguered folks within the breakaway areas. Russia claims Ukraine is partaking in violence and oppression, which Ukraine denies.

“The root of today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself,” he advised the council Wednesday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba implored nations to make use of robust financial sanctions, robust messages and “active diplomacy” to get Russia to again off. A lackluster response would jeopardize not solely Ukraine however the idea of worldwide regulation and world safety, he warned.

Meeting a day after Western powers and another nations imposed new sanctions on Russia, the 193-member General Assembly did not take any collective motion. But the feedback from almost 70 nations, with extra scheduled for Monday, represented the broadest discussion board of worldwide sentiment for the reason that disaster dramatically escalated this week.

Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been preventing Ukrainian forces within the jap areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. More than 14,000 folks have been killed within the battle.

After weeks of rising rigidity as Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Putin on Monday acknowledged the 2 areas’ independence and ordered Russian forces there for what he referred to as “peacekeeping.”

Guterres disputed that, saying the troops had been coming into one other nation with out its consent.

By the tip of the night time Wednesday, as explosions had been heard in Kyiv and different cities throughout Ukraine, Guterres’ enchantment to “give peace a chance” had grow to be a darker and extra determined plea.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia,” the secretary-general mentioned in remarks to reporters. “In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of this century.”