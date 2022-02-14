Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl half-time performance

Eminem dramatically took a knee on the Super Bowl half-time present on Sunday.

American soccer’s greatest recreation of the yr noticed the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl 56.

As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, the rapper took a knee and held his head in his hand in obvious tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee in the course of the nationwide anthem to protest police brutality in the course of the 2016 season. Other gamers adopted swimsuit, and the transfer created widespread cultural controversy. Kaepernick can be out of the league quickly after.

The NFL denied experiences that it was making an attempt to cease Eminem from making the gesture.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy stated.

It was a uncommon Super Bowl halftime present carried out within the daylight, but it surely nonetheless had a sense of a nightclub at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, with a set made as much as seem like the homes of close by Compton and South LA.

Dre and Snoop opened the present with “Next Episode” and “California Love.”

50 Cent, not among the many introduced performers, began his “In Da Club” whereas hanging upside inside one of many rooms.

Blige was decked out in silver sparkles and surrounded by backup dancers as she sang a medley of her hits.

The set was surrounded by what seemed like a lit-up cityscape from above, with basic convertibles and replicas of the Tam’s Burgers stand and the sculpture outdoors the Compton Courthouse.

The crowd had lanyards with LED lights that flashed in coordination with the present’s beats, turning the entire stadium into a light-weight present.

An explosion of fireworks lit up the sky because the sundown outdoors and the present ended, with Snoop and Dre performing “Still DRE.”

Celebrities within the stands of the primary Hollywood-adjacent Super Bowl in almost 30 years offered a lot of the leisure at SoFi Stadium throughout business breaks.

The crowd cheered as Kevin Hart blew kisses, Chris Tucker and Charlize Theron danced and Doja Cat and Danny Trejo waved.

Jennifer Lopez did not appear to note she was on the large 360-degree display screen in any respect.

And a shot of a person in a hoodie whose face was absolutely lined by a black masks who was seated with NFL participant Antonio Brown set off social media hypothesis on his id.

The loudest cheers got here for native Los Angeles sports activities heroes, together with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal, who wagged his tongue on the digital camera.