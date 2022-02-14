Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show

toggle caption Valerie Macon/AFP by way of Getty Images

In what appeared to many followers as a protest assertion, the rapper Eminem took a knee for about 50 seconds on the finish of his solo set on the Super Bowl halftime present.

It could possibly be seen as an act of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and different gamers who’ve kneeled in the course of the nationwide anthem to protest in opposition to racial injustice.

Kaepernick first started kneeling in 2016, and lots of different gamers joined in in 2017 in response to disparaging remarks by former President Donald Trump.

Eminem’s kneeling got here throughout a star-studded lineup from the hip-hop, R&B and rap firmament, who performed their old-school hits in the course of the halftime present at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

It was a throwback to the early aughts in West Coast rap.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg reunited to open with their 2000 hit “The Next Episode,” to kick off the present, adopted by “California Love.” They stood atop an all-white set made up of a string of lofty buildings.

In a shock look, New York rapper 50 Cent popped down on stage — after hanging from the ceiling — to carry out his 2003 track “In da Club,” taking the present’s vitality to the East Coast.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP by way of Getty Images

Mary J. Blige took the highlight subsequent. Blige, who hails from the Bronx borough of New York City, sang “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Compton native Kendrick Lamar rapped “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright,” throwing it again to a extra modern South Los Angeles as he danced throughout a map presumably of his hometown, with streets splayed throughout the stage.

Detroit-born Eminem then reduce in together with his 2002 single “Lose Yourself.” Big-screen watchers could have been in a position to spot rapper Anderson .Paak on drums.

Dr. Dre closed the present, beginning with the signature piano notes of “Still Dre,” as the remainder of the lineup joined him and Snoop middle stage.