Emirates airline chief sees return to profit next year

Dubai’s Emirates expects to considerably cut back losses within the present monetary yr and return to revenue subsequent yr, the airline’s president indicated on Tuesday.

“We are in for a good set of results, we haven’t reversed it completely but we have swung it,” Tim Clark informed reporters, including the service had been cash-positive since October.

“We are forecasting profits next year and hopefully to pay a dividend and repay some of the equity that the government has put into the business,” he added.

The service’s monetary yr runs to end-March.

