Emirates airline suspends all flights to Nigeria as it struggles to repatriate funds





Emirates introduced in a press release Thursday that it has put a maintain on flight operations out and in of Nigeria attributable to its incapacity to repatriate funds from the West African nation.

The airline stated there was “no progress” in reaching Nigerian authorities for an answer.

“Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution. Regrettable there has been no progress,” Emirates stated in a statement

The choice comes after Emirates introduced final month of flights it will cut back flights to Nigeria’s industrial capital Lagos, the provider stated it couldn’t entry its funds amounting to $85 million withheld within the nation. The caught funds had been rising by over $10 million each month, the airline stated in a letter addressed to Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

Currency in freefall Sirika advised CNN the trapped funds will likely be launched as this was not the primary time Nigeria was holding onto large quantities of income belonging to overseas air carriers. “In the past, Nigeria has demonstrated the capacity and the willingness and fairness to resolve this type of issue. It happened when we took over power in 2015: There were lots of blocked funds, about $600 million at that time. It was at a time when the country was in a recession and there were dwindling revenues coming to the country, yet we honored our obligation to pay out all those blocked funds,” Sirika advised CNN Thursday. “Unfortunately, due to many factors and reasons, the monies piled back up. Government is working hard to ensure that these monies are released, not only for Emirates but all airlines affected,” Sirika added. Sirika added that “mechanisms will be put in place to ensure that this does not occur in the future.” The minister didn’t elaborate on what the elements have been though Nigeria is grappling with shortages in foreign exchange which has restricted entry to overseas forex for imports. Earlier in June, the International Air Transport Association stated Nigeria was holding onto $450 million income belonging to overseas carriers working within the nation. The native forex has been in freefall against the dollar with many of the nation’s overseas alternate derived from crude oil sale, which has dwindled attributable to oil theft in producing communities. The authorities can also be burdened with the excessive value of subsidizing gas for native consumption. Nigeria is one in all Africa’s greatest markets for worldwide carriers.





