Emirates’ recruiters to go on global tour for mass cabin crew recruitment drive

Gulf service Emirates Airline has introduced plans to go on a worldwide tour to draw and recruit cabin crew because it seeks to bolster its workforce.

It follows an announcement in October by the airline, when it unveiled plans to boost its operational workforce by greater than 6,000 employees.

A press release by the airline stated on the time that “additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline’s ramp-up of operations across its global network in response to the sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand.”

On Tuesday, the airline stated in a press release that the airline’s recruiters shall be specializing in assembly and hiring candidates in 30 cities from now till the tip of June.

In this newest drive, Emirates’ groups will journey from Australia to the UK, and dozens of European cities in between, in addition to Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources stated: “There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November.

“While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our Talent Acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next 6 weeks to assess prospective candidates.”

Emirates’ world cabin crew staff signify 160 nationalities, reflecting its worldwide operations in over 130 cities on six continents.

All Emirates crew are primarily based in Dubai.

Interested candidates can learn extra concerning the Emirates cabin crew position, and apply on-line at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

