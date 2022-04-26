Emirates widens fleet refurbish plan amid delays to new deliveries

Emirates will refurbish extra of its present fleet than beforehand deliberate, its chief industrial officer mentioned on Tuesday, because the airline faces delays to deliveries of latest Boeing jets and seeks assurances over issues with the Airbus A350s it ordered.

The Gulf provider is spending over a $1 billion to refurbish the fleet which incorporates putting in a brand new premium economic system cabin.

Adnan Kazim advised reporters in Dubai that Emirates would now refurbish 120 plane from its present fleet of A380 and 777s, up from the 105 that the airline had beforehand introduced.

Of these, 67 A380s could be retrofitted, up from 52 initially introduced, whereas the 53 refurbished 777s is unchanged.

Kazim mentioned Emirates had at all times deliberate to refurbish a few of its older jets, however that the airline would now function extra older plane for longer as a “stop gap” to supply delays.

He mentioned Emirates was nonetheless in talks with Boeing over delays to the 777x program, with out offering additional particulars. Emirates has mentioned it now expects supply of its first 777x in 2025, 5 years than initially scheduled.

It can be scheduled to start out receiving 787 Dreamliners, although Boeing has delayed deliveries to prospects for months over structural flaws.

Emirates can be looking for assurances from Airbus that the A350s it has ordered, that are because of begin being delivered from subsequent yr, wouldn’t have the identical floor issues which have been reported by Qatar Airways.

Kazim declined to touch upon these talks.

