Emma Haug Turns Volunteer Hours into Lifelong Passion and Wins Outstanding Coach Award

For most of her youth, Emma Haug, a coach for Special Olympics Washington, performed soccer and volleyball, however as she entered the hallways of highschool, sports activities turned secondary. Not as a result of she didn’t like them anymore, however life occurs, and he or she pursued different ventures. She realized the worth in sports activities after graduating from Washington State University in 2020. “Sports bring people together, whether or not you know what’s happening,” Haug says. “And I don’t think it was until that connection that I truly valued, understood and fell in love with all sports. They bring people together, and that’s all that matters.”

During her undergraduate research, she wanted volunteer hours and turned to Special Olympics Washington. Starting with Young Athletes, a program that introduces primary sports activities abilities to kids with and with out mental disabilities within the 2- to 7-year-old age group, she finally branched out and have become invested within the Special Olympics motion.

Emma Haug (proper) has turned her ardour for sports activities into significant motion as a Special Olympics Washington coach.

Haug, who coaches basketball, bocce and bowling, was awarded the Special Olympics North America Rising Star Award in April 2022. The award, given by Special Olympics North America, honors coaches for his or her contributions and efforts to reinforce the lives of Special Olympics athletes. The Spokane, Washington–primarily based coach guided her bowling athletes to the State Games, and so they every certified for the USA Games in Florida (June 5–12), a feat highlighting her success as a coach. (Unfortunately, none of her athletes made it by way of the random draw to attend the USA Games.)

Riley Stockton, the previous Director of Sport Development, Training and Education for Special Olympics Washington, says, “Emma is very engaged as a coach and is always up to date with new rules and developments within our state. She always treats volunteers, staff members and other teams with the utmost respect.”

Haug can’t assist however suppose pleased ideas when reflecting on the affect she has had on her athletes. The award is a pleasant reminder to Haug that though typically it seems like she isn’t making any progress—she is. “My athletes are the whole reason I coach, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” she says. “This has definitely opened my eyes to how big of an impact I am making on my athletes, and honestly, it excites, overwhelms and fills me with so much joy!”

When she isn’t teaching on the court docket or within the bowling alley, she is encouraging athletes to reside a wholesome life-style. In the state’s Fit5 program, Special Olympics Washington encourages athletes to train, eat wholesome and drink water. The program may be emphasised with smaller objectives to have a bigger quantity of success all through the week. “By demonstrating a healthy lifestyle myself, I am also influencing my athletes to follow one outside of practice,” she says. She advocates for more healthy meals at occasions, and as a substitute of getting only one choice like pizza, she supplies quite a lot of more healthy choices.

In addition to teaching a number of sports activities, Haug (proper) fashions a wholesome life-style for her athletes.

The 24-year-old coach additionally demonstrates teamwork, and that has performed an important function in constructing a flourishing program. “I’ve realized early on that I cannot do things by myself. I get overwhelmed and things don’t turn out the way I plan,” she says. “So, by reaching out to my community—parents, coworkers, experienced coaches, community members and so many others—I’ve been able to help create a great program that is continuing to grow.”

Haug can also be desirous to develop as a coach, having participated in three coaches’ conferences to develop the mandatory abilities to be an efficient chief. It’s helped her collaborate with different coaches and given her the ability set to do extra one-on-one centered teaching with the athletes.

And that may solely put her within the excellent place to thrive in her present function and department out to different areas. “We foresee Emma having a large involvement in the future of Special Olympics Washington,” Stockton says. “The sky’s the limit for her!”

Special Olympics is proud to accomplice with Gallagher, Official Sponsor of Special Olympics International Sport and Coach Programming. Special Olympics and Gallagher are empowering athletes with and with out mental disabilities to face their future with confidence—on and off the taking part in area—by way of high quality teaching and sports activities coaching experiences. Thanks to Gallagher’s assist, a $1500 stipend has been awarded to Special Olympics Washington to facilitate the skilled growth of the winner and the expansion of the Coach Education Program inside Special Olympics Washington.