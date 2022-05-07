Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term in office

French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second time period throughout a ceremony on Saturday on the Elysée presidential palace, vowing to first take motion to keep away from any additional escalation of Russia’s battle in Ukraine earlier than occurring to deal with selling France and Europe on the world stage.

Macron was reelected for 5 years on 24 April in a runoff that noticed him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 friends had been invited to the ceremony, the place the president of the Constitutional Council learn out a proper declaration of the election outcomes.

Macron was be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction, earlier than making a speech through which he promised to go away a legacy of “a more livable planet” and “a stronger France.”

The president additionally promised to discover a “fair method” to manipulate the nation and ease social tensions by making the federal government and parliament work along with unions, associations and different folks from the political, financial, social and cultural world.

In his ten minutes speech, President Macron known as for “relentless action” for France to turn into “a more independent nation” and to “reside higher and to construct our personal French and European responses to the century’s challenges.”

Child-friendly ceremony on the Elysée

The occasion appeared unusually child-friendly for French presidential ceremonies, with a number of dignitaries bringing their youngsters — and at the least two in child strollers. Macron, 44, has no youngsters of his personal however has step-children and grandchildren, a few of whom had been there.

Invited friends got here primarily from the world of politics, although additionally included actors, well being care employees, navy officers and former Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. Most of those that obtained a coveted invite to the occasion had been white males in fits, regardless of a rising push for range in French politics.

After the occasions on the Elysée palace, President Macron went to the gardens and listened to 21 cannon pictures being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the occasion, in step with custom.

Macron additionally reviewed the navy. Troops current on the ceremony included a part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy’s second-biggest ship that’s key to France’s nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the checks of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The image may be seen as a present of pressure at occasions when France is deeply concerned in efforts to cease Russia’s battle in opposition to Ukraine, together with through sending truck-mounted cannons and different heavy weapons.

President Macron’s second time period will formally begin on 14 May.