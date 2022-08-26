Emmanuel Macron is a ‘tres bon buddy’ of the UK, says Boris Johnson

The outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected Liz Truss’ reservations relating to ties with France, calling French President Emmanuel Macron a “très bon buddy” on Friday.

“I think I’ve always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron, and Emmanuel Macron est un tres bon buddy de notre pays,” Johnson mentioned.

“The relations between the UK and France are of huge importance,” he continued.

“They’ve been very good for a long time, ever since the Napoleonic era, basically. And I think we should celebrate that, and as for Emmanuel, I’ve had a very good relationship with him.

“And I can inform you one thing, he is an awesome, nice fan of our nation,” Johnson concluded.

UK prime minister’s comments came after Truss — the foreign secretary campaigning to be the next Conservative leader — said that the “jury’s out” when it comes to Macron being a friend or foe of the UK.

Macron has also reacted to Truss’ words, stating that the UK has always been a friend of France during his visit to Algeria.

“If we aren’t ready, between the French and British, to say whether or not we’re buddies or enemies — the time period is just not impartial — we’re headed in the direction of severe issues,” Macron lamented.