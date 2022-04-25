Emmanuel Macron pledges to be ‘the president of all’ in France

Emmanuel Macron has promised to be a “president for all” after securing victory in France’s election runoff.

The incumbent President delivered his profitable speech from the Champ de Mars in Paris after securing 58% of the vote.

“This new era will not be a continuation of the five-year term that is coming to an end but the collective invention of a new method for five years of better service to our country and our youth,” Macron mentioned.

The re-elected president arrived within the centre of Paris surrounded by his spouse and the kids of members of his marketing campaign staff.

He walked to his lectern from the Eiffel Tower to the tunes of Ode to Joy and the European Union anthem.

“I want to thank all the French men and women who, in the first and second rounds, placed their trust in me to bring about our project for a more independent France and a stronger Europe,” Macron informed the gang.

“I also know that many of our compatriots have voted for me today not to support the ideas I carry but to block those of the far-right,” he added

“And I want to thank them here and tell them that I am aware that this vote obliges me for the years to come.”

Macron additionally known as on his supporters to not boo rival Marine Le Pen, who secured 42% of the second-round vote. Around 28% of France’s citizens additionally selected to abstain.

“From the beginning, I asked you never to whistle. Because from now on, I am no longer the candidate of one camp but the president of all”.

“I know that for many of our compatriots, who have chosen the extreme right today, the anger and disagreements that led them to vote for this project must also be answered. This will be my responsibility and that of those around me,” Macron added.

France’s 2022 presidential election held arguably extra significance than ever amid the battle in Ukraine — one thing Macron additionally addressed in his speech.

“The war in Ukraine is there to remind us that we are going through tragic times when France must make its voice heard, show the clarity of its choices, and build its strength in all areas. And we will do it,” he mentioned.