Emmanuel Macron to visit to Russia and Ukraine next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Russia on Monday after which head to Ukraine on Tuesday, the Elysée informed a number of media shops Friday morning.

Macron will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 7, and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 8.

Macron has had a number of calls with Putin over the previous week. He spoke to the Russian chief in addition to Zelenskiy on the cellphone Thursday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has additionally stated he would visit Moscow soon however is unlikely to affix Macron on his go to since he’s touring to the U.S. on Sunday and Monday.

On Wednesday in northern France, Macron stated that he wouldn’t rule out going to Russia to attempt to discover a diplomatic resolution to the disaster mounting on the Ukrainian border with Russia, the place 100,000 Russian troops are massed alongside its facet of the frontier.

Speculation of a face-to-face assembly between Putin and Macron gathered steam over the previous couple of days, with the Russian president suggesting earlier this week {that a} go to to Moscow by his French counterpart was imminent. Late on Tuesday, Macron canceled a visit to Marseille deliberate for subsequent week.