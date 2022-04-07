Emotion fills courtroom as Prattville barbershop killers hear judge’s sentence

PRATTVILLE — It began with dominoes video games between buddies that ended with three males useless; shot and bludgeoned to loss of life.

Prattville’s deadliest crime ended Wednesday, 5 years later, with two males sentenced to jail for the remainder of their pure lives with out the opportunity of parole.

But is it over, can it ever be over, for the households of Tony D. Smith, Eddie Dean Scott and Al Seal Benson?

About 50 relations of the victims of the July 3, 2017 bloodbath in Smith’s barber store gathered in a Prattville courtroom Wednesday afternoon. They witnessed Circuit Judge Bill Lewis Jr. sentence Marty Morgan, 38, and Keon Cain, 23, each of Prattville, to life in jail with out the opportunity of parole on capital homicide costs.

Left to proper: Marty Morgan, Keon Cain.

Both males pleaded responsible, Morgan in 2019 and Cain a couple of week in the past earlier than his trial was set to start, after the loss of life penalty was taken off the desk. The victims’ households accepted the plea agreements.

Why did this occur? Family members communicate in court docket

About a dozen relations addressed the court docket earlier than the sentences had been meted out. Cain and Morgan stood to the aspect, below Lewis’ orders, to hearken to the feedback. The course of took virtually two hours. The most requested query was why? Why did this occur?

Everyone on this case knew each other — the victims, their households, Morgan and Cain. Smith, Scott and Benson had been well-known and well-respected males in the neighborhood. They had been youth sports activities coaches, they coached Cain when he was youthful. They drove him to video games and practices and made certain he had cleats and tools.

Cain was a neighbor of Eddie Scott, rising up throughout the road from him, Scott’s son, Jason, advised the court docket. Another of Smith’s relations recalled altering Cain’s diapers.

Morgan too grew up in the identical tight-knit group, going to highschool and enjoying sports activities with the relations of the victims. They had hung out collectively on porches, helped take care of sick relations and comforted one another throughout funerals.

“What you did was stupid and senseless, it will never make sense,” Mallory Anderson, Smith’s niece advised Morgan and Cain. “For a while I carried hatred in my heart for you.

“Not anymore. You do not deserve my anger.”

Anderson gave an emotional statement to the court, voice strong, often looking over to Morgan and Cain.

“This is last item I’ll say, the very last thing I’ll ever say to you,” she said. “I pray you may make peace with your self and your creator.”

Many of the victims’ relatives that addressed the court offered their forgiveness of Morgan and Cain. Others actually thanked Cain and Morgan for taking the pleas and sparing the families from going through two trials.

“At the top of the day, I knew I needed to forgive you,” Jason Scott said. The experience of losing his father led Jason to become a minister. “Yeah, they made errors and shook the town up. Thank you for stepping up and taking duty for what you probably did.

“God can change your hearts.”

Other relations expressed anger.

“I had a good brother, he would help anyone,” Barbara Jean Benson mentioned. “He would give you the shirt off his back, Marty you know this. I never will forgive them. I hate them.”

Morgan and Cain allowed to talk at sentencing

Lewis gave Morgan and Cain the chance to talk through the continuing.

“This is for the families, and my family too, I’m sorry,” Morgan mentioned. “It wasn’t supposed to happen, but it happened. I’m sorry.”

Cain mentioned he understood among the victims’ relations wouldn’t imagine him.

“I know my actions were wrong and I know I hurt a lot of y’all,” he mentioned. “I regret what I did, I’m very sorry. I’m very sorry we had to go through this.

“I settle for my punishment and take duty for what I did.”

The verdict is read to a packed courtroom

Before handing down the sentences, Lewis asked the families in the courtroom to stand. He told Cain and Morgan to turn and face them.

“They selected to do what you would not do on July 3, they spared your lives,” he said. “Without them I do not assume any plea agreements would have been reached.”

Lewis then paused for several seconds, looking at the packed gallery.

“I hear you,” he said. “I heard forgiveness. I heard we do not need revenge, we would like justice. I heard a number of of you ask why. We might by no means know why. And if within the coming years we do discover out why, it will not make sense anyway.

“I know we can’t bring your loved ones back. But from here on I hope you can begin to heal.”

