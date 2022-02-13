Emperor Naruhito Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, the 126th Emperor to ascend to Japan’s Chrysanthemum Throne.

Birth date: February 23, 1960

Birth place: Tokyo, Japan

Previous title: Hironomiya Naruhito

Father: Emperor Emeritus Akihito

Mother: Empress Emerita Michiko

Marriage: Masako Owada (June 9, 1993-present)

Children: Princess Aiko

Education: Gakushuin University, B.A., 1982; Attended Merton College on the University of Oxford, 1983-1985; Attended Gakushuin University for doctoral research

His grandfather, Emperor Hirohito, was Japan’s longest-reigning monarch, and dominated throughout World War II. During Hirohito’s reign, Japanese forces occupied Manchuria, Korea and enormous elements of southeast Asia.

Prior to Akihito, the final emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku in 1817 within the later a part of the Edo Period, and the royal male line is unbroken, information present, for no less than 14 centuries.

Is an advocate for clean water and water conservation.

February 23, 1991 – Is formally invested because the crown prince after his grandfather’s loss of life in January 1989.

1992 – Receives a commission for a visiting research fellow position on the Gakushuin University Museum of History.

2007 – Appointed as Honorary President of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Water and Sanitation.

February 2012 – When Akihito undergoes coronary heart bypass surgical procedure, Naruhito briefly fills in for the emperor throughout official features.

February 23, 2015 – During a press convention marking his fifty fifth birthday, Naruhito feedback on Japan’s controversial function in World War II: “I myself did not experience the war…but I think that it is important today, when memories of the war are fading, to look back humbly on the past and correctly pass on the tragic experiences and history Japan pursued from the generation which experienced the war to those without direct knowledge.”

June 9, 2017 – Japan’s parliament passes a historic bill that may permit Akihito to turn into the primary Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

December 1, 2017 – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broadcasts that Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019.

April 1, 2019 – The Japanese authorities broadcasts that Naruhito’s reign will be known as the “Reiwa” era. The period, whose title consists of the character for “harmony,” will formally start as soon as the brand new Emperor is topped on May 1.

April 19, 2019 – The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pays a state visit to Japan in late May, becoming Naruhito’s first official foreign guests.

May 1, 2019 – Formally ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Naruhito makes use of his first remarks following the ceremony to acknowledge the belief of emperor as an “important responsibility,” and pays tribute to his father’s legacy.

October 22, 2019 – Naruhito formally proclaims his enthronement, in a ritual-bound, centuries-old ceremony attended by more than a hundred dignitaries from around the world.