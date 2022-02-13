Emperor Naruhito Fast Facts | CNN

Asia

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, the 126th Emperor to ascend to Japan’s Chrysanthemum Throne.

Birth date: February 23, 1960

Birth place: Tokyo, Japan

Previous title: Hironomiya Naruhito

Father: Emperor Emeritus Akihito

Mother: Empress Emerita Michiko

Marriage: Masako Owada (June 9, 1993-present)

Children: Princess Aiko

Education: Gakushuin University, B.A., 1982; Attended Merton College on the University of Oxford, 1983-1985; Attended Gakushuin University for doctoral research

His grandfather, Emperor Hirohito, was Japan’s longest-reigning monarch, and dominated throughout World War II. During Hirohito’s reign, Japanese forces occupied Manchuria, Korea and enormous elements of southeast Asia.

Prior to Akihito, the final emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku in 1817 within the later a part of the Edo Period, and the royal male line is unbroken, information present, for no less than 14 centuries.

Is an advocate for clean water and water conservation.

February 23, 1991 – Is formally invested because the crown prince after his grandfather’s loss of life in January 1989.

1992 – Receives a commission for a visiting research fellow position on the Gakushuin University Museum of History.

2007 – Appointed as Honorary President of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Water and Sanitation.

February 2012 – When Akihito undergoes coronary heart bypass surgical procedure, Naruhito briefly fills in for the emperor throughout official features.

February 23, 2015 – During a press convention marking his fifty fifth birthday, Naruhito feedback on Japan’s controversial function in World War II: “I myself did not experience the war…but I think that it is important today, when memories of the war are fading, to look back humbly on the past and correctly pass on the tragic experiences and history Japan pursued from the generation which experienced the war to those without direct knowledge.”

June 9, 2017 – Japan’s parliament passes a historic bill that may permit Akihito to turn into the primary Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

December 1, 2017 – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broadcasts that Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019.

April 1, 2019 – The Japanese authorities broadcasts that Naruhito’s reign will be known as the “Reiwa” era. The period, whose title consists of the character for “harmony,” will formally start as soon as the brand new Emperor is topped on May 1.

April 19, 2019 – The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pays a state visit to Japan in late May, becoming Naruhito’s first official foreign guests.

May 1, 2019 – Formally ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Naruhito makes use of his first remarks following the ceremony to acknowledge the belief of emperor as an “important responsibility,” and pays tribute to his father’s legacy.

October 22, 2019 – Naruhito formally proclaims his enthronement, in a ritual-bound, centuries-old ceremony attended by more than a hundred dignitaries from around the world.

Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito, proper, attends his coronation ceremony on the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 1. Standing at left is his brother, Crown Prince Akishino.

Naruhito is followed by his wife, Masako, as he walks to make his first address as Emperor.

Naruhito is adopted by his spouse, Masako, as he walks to make his first deal with as Emperor.

Naruhito delivers his first speech after his ascension to the throne. In his remarks, he acknowledged the assumption of his role as an

Naruhito delivers his first speech after his ascension to the throne. In his remarks, he acknowledged the belief of his function as an “important responsibility,” and he paid tribute to his father’s legacy.

Naruhito, standing on a dais, inherits the imperial regalia.

Naruhito, standing on a dais, inherits the imperial regalia.

People take pictures as the royal family leaves the Imperial Palace.

People take photos because the royal household leaves the Imperial Palace.

People at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine receive sake as they celebrate the change of an era.

People at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine obtain sake as they rejoice the change of an period.

Naruhito's motorcade leaves the Imperial Palace after his imperial rituals.

Naruhito’s motorcade leaves the Imperial Palace after his imperial rituals.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, bow as they arrive for Naruhito's ascension ceremony.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his spouse, Akie, bow as they arrive for Naruhito’s ascension ceremony.

People bow toward the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as they wait for the new emperor to ascend to the throne.

People bow towards the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as they watch for the brand new emperor to ascend to the throne.

Sumo wrestlers create the characters for

Sumo wrestlers create the characters for “Reiwa,” Japan’s new imperial period, at a Tokyo sports activities area.

Naruhito's motorcade drives past crowds of well-wishers.

Naruhito’s motorcade drives previous crowds of well-wishers.

Naruhito's wife, Masako, arrives at the Imperial Palace.

Naruhito’s spouse, Masako, arrives on the Imperial Palace.

Stamps are postmarked on the first day of the Reiwa era.

Stamps are postmarked on the primary day of the Reiwa period.

Shinto priests recite religious passages before entering the Meiji Shrine's main building for a ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony reported the new emperor's enthronement to the royal family's ancestors.

Shinto monks recite non secular passages earlier than getting into the Meiji Shrine’s fundamental constructing for a ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony reported the brand new emperor’s enthronement to the royal household’s ancestors.

People gather to see the new Emperor leaving the Imperial Palace.

People collect to see the brand new Emperor leaving the Imperial Palace.

A girl holds calligraphy reading

A lady holds calligraphy studying “Reiwa,” the title of the brand new imperial period.

People gather to see the new Emperor and take photos.

People collect to see the brand new Emperor and take images.

Naruhito waves to well-wishers.

Naruhito waves to well-wishers.




