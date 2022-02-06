Employees End Call For Indefinite Strike As Andhra Concedes To Demands

The authorities additionally agreed to have the state’s personal Pay Revision Commission each 5 years.

Amaravati:

Marathon talks between agitating employees and Andhra Pradesh government ended on a fruitful be aware late Saturday night time, following which the previous withdrew their name for an indefinite strike.

Thousands of Andhra Pradesh authorities workers and academics had marched on the streets of Vijayawada metropolis on Thursday, in protest in opposition to the current pay revision. They had threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Sunday midnight.

The authorities conceded to the staff’ calls for and agreed to reinforce sure advantages, together with the home lease allowance (HRA), and in addition to undertake pay revision each 5 years.

The authorities committee comprising ministers and others was engaged in talks with the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee for over seven hours on Saturday, a follow-up to the seven-hour talks late Friday night time.

The authorities mentioned there can be no change within the 23 per cent fitment introduced final month. Also, there can be no speedy adjustment of the interim aid dues for the interval July 1, 2019 to March 30, 2020.

The quantity can be adjusted within the retirement advantages of the staff.

Addressing a press convention on the finish of the talks, authorities advisor (public affairs) SRK Reddy mentioned the talks with the staff’ leaders ended on a fruitful be aware as the federal government agreed to revise the HRA slabs as per the inhabitants (of a location).

Government workers in all of the district headquarters would now get a 16 per cent HRA. State Secretariat and Heads of Departments employees, who relocated from Hyderabad after the state bifurcation, would get a 24 per cent HRA until June 2024. This is, nevertheless, six per cent lower than what they’ve been getting to this point.

“The revised HRA slabs will be applicable from January this year. Similarly, retired employees in the 70-74 age group will get a seven per cent additional quantum of pension and those in the 75-79 age group will get 12 per cent,” Reddy introduced.

The City Compensatory Allowance that was abolished as per the January 17 pay revision orders would now be restored.

The authorities additionally agreed to have the state’s personal Pay Revision Commission each 5 years, in tune with the staff’ demand.

The authorities had earlier mentioned it might eliminate the PRC and undertake the Central Pay Commission suggestions as soon as in 10 years, a transfer stoutly opposed by the staff.