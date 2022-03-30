Employers face hefty fines, jail time under major WA workplace safety law overhaul
“These new laws will help to ensure that others … never suffer what I have suffered and they never feel the fear that my son did as he fell to his death.”
Regan Ballantine
Work security advocate Regan Ballantine, who misplaced her teenage son Wesley in a office accident in 2017, has campaigned ever since to alter the legal guidelines.
Wesley was simply 17 when he fell 12 metres to his dying whereas putting in a glass ceiling in the course of the refurbishment of the Old Post Office constructing, now H&M, within the Perth CBD.
“Wesley was exposed to an obvious and fatal risk that was not mitigated by his employer or the head contractor, and it cost my son his life,” Ms Ballantine stated.
“The consequences for rolling the dice, which cost my son his life, tore apart mine and many others, was nothing short of a slap on the wrist.
“The modernised WHS Act, which incorporates tougher penalties, is of profound importance to each and every West Australian.
Loading
“These laws will help ensure that others never stand in my shoes, never suffer what I have suffered and never feel the fear that my son did when he fell to his death.
“It is now up to industry to live up to them.
“These new laws will help to ensure that others never stand in my shoes. They never suffer what I have suffered and they never feel the fear that my son did as he fell to his death.”
WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy chief government Paul Everingham stated the assets sector welcomed the “modernised laws that align our state with the majority of the country”.
“It’s particularly pleasing to see psychosocial health given explicit consideration within the new laws, which is a strong focus for CME and our members,” he stated.
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most necessary and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.