Employment Law in Costa Rica: a Guide

If you have an interest in starting a business in Costa Rica, or are already lively on this highly-developed Central American financial system, complying with native employment regulation might be essential to your small business working easily and sustaining your organization’s good standing with native authorities.

A map of Costa Rica

Employment regulation in Costa Rica is overseen by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, and though Costa Rican employment rules are related in some ways to these present in different nations within the area, there are additionally notable particularities to take into consideration.

If you solely want an area consultant or govt, or need to rent a crew on a brief time period foundation, you might discover that working with an expert employer group (PEO) in Costa Rica is your supreme selection.

Because a PEO in Costa Rica will rent workers for you by way of their regionally integrated entity, permitting you to enter the market in solely the time it takes to search out and rent the correct workers, whereas additionally avoiding firm formation and liquidation.

For those that have already got the workers they need to make use of lined up, attending to work solely takes so long as the visa software processed – if they aren’t native nationals or residents – whereas the PEO agency will assure compliance with native labor and employment regulation as a part of the service settlement, eliminating a compliance situation.

Below, an summary of Costa Rican employment regulation is obtainable, together with statutory working hours, generally used varieties of contracts, info associated to terminations and severance, go away and different absences, and the tax contributions that employers should handle.

A free infographic overlaying these key features of employment regulation in Costa Rica can be included, which could be downloaded without cost.

If you want skilled providers and assist in Costa Rica, contact us in the present day to search out out extra about how we may also help.

Employment regulation in Costa Rica: working hours

The most working week in Costa Rica is 48 hours lengthy, which relies on a daytime employee working six shifts of eight hours. Daytime employees are these whose hours fall between 05:00 and 19:00 on a given day. For nighttime employees, whose hours run between 19:00 and 05:00 the next day, a shift must be not than six hours lengthy.

Certain staff – together with the likes of administration, authorized representatives, and staff who’re working with out direct supervision – can work longer than the eight-hour daytime most, nonetheless they need to not work longer than 12 hours per day.

Note that, there are usually between eight and 9 public holidays that fall on weekdays, in addition to three holidays for presidency staff noticed in Costa Rica annually.

Labor contracts below employment regulation in Costa Rica

There are two primary varieties of labor contracts used below employment regulation in Costa Rica:

Regular employment settlement:

There are two primary varieties of labor contract in Costa Rica

An everyday employment settlement is the usual kind of contract below employment regulation in Costa Rica. Such a contract has an indefinite length and solely ends when the employer and worker mutually agree, or when one of many events has the correct to finish the settlement unilaterally. Examples of such circumstances embrace an worker resigning from their function, or an employer terminating the contract of an worker discovered responsible of misconduct.

Temporary employment settlement:

The different to a daily employment settlement is a short lived employment settlement, which is established for a restricted time frame and solely below circumstances that require such an settlement. That consists of the likes of seasonal work or substitute of an worker on an prolonged absence – resembling maternity go away. A short lived employment settlement can not last more than one 12 months, and will or not it’s prolonged past that interval, it’s routinely acknowledged as a daily settlement below Costa Rican employment regulation.

Termination & severance

Under employment regulation in Costa Rica, staff should present superior discover of their intention to vacate a task based mostly on their size of service. That discover interval is established as follows:

Three to 6 months of service: one week of discover

Six to 12 months of service: two weeks of discover

More than one 12 months of service: one month of discover

Should the employer want to terminate an worker’s contract unilaterally and with out simply trigger, the worker might be entitled to:

Any excellent wage

Compensation for unused holidays

A proportion of their annual bonus (thirteenth wage) based mostly on how a lot of the 12 months they’ve labored

A severance fee of round 20 days pay per 12 months of service

Note that termination with out compensation can solely occur if an worker is be discovered responsible of misconduct, as specified by Article 81 of the Costa Rican Labor Code.

Vacations, go away, & different absences below Costa Rican employment regulation

Under employment regulation in Costa Rica, an worker is entitled to 2 weeks of paid go away after the completion of fifty consecutive weeks of service – which means that, in contrast to in lots of jurisdictions, the statutory trip allowance is included inside the first 12 months of service.

Maternity and paternity go away:

Standard maternity go away in Costa Rica totals 4 months

Costa Rican employment regulation supplies new months with 4 months of maternity go away, starting one month earlier than a doctor-confirmed due date. However, this may be prolonged below the suggestions of a registered medical skilled. During maternity go away, 50% of the worker’s wage is roofed by Costa Rica’s social safety fund. There isn’t any statutory paternity go away below Costa Rican regulation.

Sick go away:

The size of a interval of sick go away is set by Costa Rica’s social safety fund, based mostly on the worker’s situation. That fund will cowl 50% of the workers wage throughout their first three days of absence, with the employer obliged to cowl the remainder. From the fourth day of absence onwards, the social safety fund will cowl 60% of the worker’s wage, with the employer below no authorized obligation to cowl the shortfall.

Bereavement:

Under employment regulation in Costa Rica, there isn’t any stipulation with regard to bereavement go away, which should be negotiated and agreed between the worker and employer.

Employment regulation in Costa Rica: tax contributions the employer should oversee

Under Costa Rican employment regulation, the employer should oversee the next deductions from worker salaries, in addition to make the next contributions based mostly on these salaries:

Employee deductions:

In whole, the employer is liable for deducting 10.5% of an worker’s wage, made up of:

5.5% in direction of the social safety fund

4% in direction of the state pension fund

1% in direction of Banco Popular, a physique that promotes financial improvement

Employer contributions:

Employer contributions whole the equal of 26.5% of an worker’s wage, made up of:

9.25% in direction of the social safety fund

5.25% in direction of the state pension fund

12% divided amongst numerous funds together with Banco Popular and supplementary pension contributions

Biz Latin Hub can help you doing enterprise in Costa Rica

Biz Latin hub supplies built-in market entry and again workplace assist to traders and firms all through Latin America and the Caribbean, serving to them to bridge the cultural and linguistic gaps they encounter.

Our portfolio consists of accounting & taxation, company formation, due diligence, legal services, and hiring & PEO, amongst others.

With places of work in 17 main cities across the area, we’re ideally positioned to assist multi-jurisdiction market entries and cross-border operations,

Contact us in the present day to search out out extra about how we will assist you doing enterprise in Guatemala.

Or be taught extra about our team and expert authors.

Biz Latin Hub’s downloadable infographic

Download our infographic on employment regulation in Costa Rica right here: