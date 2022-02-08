Employment Law in Guatemala: a Guide

If you have an interest in starting a business in Guatemala, or are already energetic in Central America’s largest financial system, adherence to native employment legislation will probably be important to the sleek working of your organization and the upkeep of your good standing with native authorities.

Employment legislation in Guatemala is overseen by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, and though Guatemalan employment rules share many similarities with these present in different jurisdictions, there are additionally appreciable particularities to keep in mind.

For anybody seeking to rent a small workforce on a brief foundation, or who wants an area government, resembling a regional consultant or gross sales supervisor, a preferred different to truly beginning a enterprise is to rent workers via an employer of record (EOR) in Guatemala.

Because an EOR will rent workers in your behalf and handle their payroll, that means that not solely does it will let you keep away from going via firm formation and get to work available in the market as quickly as the appropriate workforce members are discovered, nevertheless it additionally comes with the assure of compliance with native labor legislation.

Below, an summary of employment legislation in Guatemala is offered, overlaying customary working hours, frequent contract sorts, terminations and severance, depart and different absences, and the salary-based contributions that employers should oversee.

At the tip of the information, a free-to-download infographic overlaying these key elements of employment legislation in Guatemala can also be included.

Employment legislation in Guatemala: working hours

Statutory working hours underneath employment legislation in Guatemala differ based mostly on whether or not an worker is a daytime, nighttime, or mixed-shift employee.

For daytime staff, who’re outlined as these whose common working hours fall between 06:00 and 18:00 on a given day, the working week is a most of 44 hours lengthy, based mostly on eight-hour working days, that means that an ordinary working week consists of 5 and a half working days.

For nighttime staff, who’re outlined as these whose common working hours fall between 18:00 and 06:00 the subsequent day, the working week is a most of 36 hours lengthy, based mostly on 6-hour working days, that means that an ordinary working week consists of 5 working days.

Mixed-shift staff have a daily schedule that entails each daytime and nighttime working hours as earlier outlined. Usually, a given shift ought to embody not more than three hours of nighttime hours and needs to be a most of seven hours lengthy. A mixed-shift employee ought to work not more than 42 hours per week, that means that an ordinary working week consists of a most of six working days.

Note that, there are usually between eight and ten public holidays that fall on weekdays annually, in addition to a further public vacation noticed in capital Guatemala City which may fall on a weekday.

Common contracts underneath employment legislation in Guatemala

There are three kinds of particular person labor contracts used underneath employment legislation in Guatemala, consisting of:

Indefinite-term contracts are essentially the most extensively used sort of contract in Guatemala. They haven’t any particular termination date and solely finish based mostly on the mutual settlement of the employer and worker or underneath circumstances when one celebration can act unilaterally. Such situations embody an worker resigning from their position, or an employer being allowed to terminate the contract because of the worker’s malpractice.

Fixed-term contracts run for a set interval specified throughout the contract itself.

Specific work contracts are used for the completion of a selected activity or challenge, for which parameters and benchmarks, together with what conclusion of the duty entails, have to be clearly acknowledged throughout the contract.

Termination & severance

Under employment legislation in Guatemala, workers are obliged to offer discover of their choice to terminate a contract based mostly on their size of service with the employer, set out as follows:

Less than six weeks of service = one week of discover

Between six and 12 months of service = 10 days of discover

Between one and 5 years of service = two weeks of discover

More than 5 years of service = one month of discover

In the occasion that the employer needs to unilaterally terminate an worker’s contract with out simply trigger, the worker will probably be entitled to:

Any cost owed for hours labored

Compensation for unused trip and public vacation allowance

A proportion of the 2 annual bonuses (the thirteenth and fourteenth wage) based mostly on the proportion of the 12 months they’ve labored

A severance cost equal to 1 month of wage for annually of service

An worker can solely have their contract terminated with out the appropriate to compensation when they’re discovered responsible of misconduct, as specified by Article 77 of the Guatemalan Labor Code.

Vacations, depart, & different absences underneath Guatemalan legislation

Employment legislation in Guatemala establishes that workers who’ve served not less than one 12 months with the identical employer are entitled to a trip interval that should final not less than 15 working days.

Maternity and paternity depart:

Guatemalan employment legislation dictates that expectant moms are entitled a most of twelve weeks (84 consecutive days) of maternity depart. That is usually made up of 30 days earlier than the due date and 54 days after the delivery. New fathers are entitled to a complete of two days of paternity depart.

Sick depart:

Any employer registered with the nationwide social safety program (IGSS) should present sick depart permission to workers, and will probably be answerable for a portion on their cost, based mostly on components together with:

sort of illness

size of service with the corporate

inside social safety rules

If the employer isn’t registered with the IGSS is obliged to offer sick depart permission to the worker till they make a full restoration, in addition to a portion of their wage throughout the first three months of their depart, with that portion based mostly on their size of service.

Note that an employer is obliged to register with the IGSS if the corporate employs three or extra everlasting workers.

Bereavement:

In the occasion of the demise of an worker’s partner or common-law companion, mother or father, or little one, they’re entitled to a few days of bereavement depart.

Marriage:

An worker is granted 5 days of depart once they get married.

Court summons:

Any worker summoned to courtroom is entitled to paid depart all through the interval that they need to attend the courtroom.

Union duties:

Any worker who’s a member of the manager committee of a union is entitled to as much as six days of depart per calendar month with a view to perform their duties.

Employment legislation in Guatemala: statutory contributions

Employee deductions:

A complete of 4.83% of an worker’s wage is deducted by the employer and offered to the IGSS.

Employer contributions:

Employers should contribute totalling 13.67% of the worth of a given workers wage. Those contributions go to the IGSS, the Institute of Recreation of Workers of the Private Company of Guatemala (IRTRA), and the Guatemalan Technical Training Institute (Intecap), with every contribution equal totalling:

IGSS: 10.67% of the staff wage

10.67% of the staff wage IRTRA: 1% of the worker’s wage

1% of the worker’s wage INTECAP: 1% of the worker’s wage

