Empowerment of Afro-Latin Americans

Francia Marquez, an Afro-Colombian, has been chosen as Vice Presidential operating mate by Gustavo Petro, the leftist Presidential candidate of Colombia. Petro is main within the opinion polls and is predicted to win within the 29 May elections.

Marquez, 39, can be the primary Afro Colombian to achieve such a excessive political place within the historical past of Colombia. She is an environmental crusader from the war-torn western division of Cauca, the place her outspoken opposition to unlawful gold-mining mafias led to demise threats that pressured her to flee her house. She later led a 10-day, 350-mile march of 80 ladies from the Amazon to Bogotá that prompted the federal government to ship troops to take away the miners and put an finish to the cyanide and mercury contamination they brought about.