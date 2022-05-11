En route to Europe I didn’t fear death — only dying without trying

Abdelfetah Mohamed is a volunteer with the Italian Red Cross. He works because the cultural mediator on the Ocean Viking, a search and rescue ship operated by SOS Méditerranée, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies offering humanitarian help on board. He is from Eritrea.

I sought security. That was my vacation spot. I wasn’t considering of European cities or cities. I simply wished to be secure.

That’s why I left my nation. It’s why I didn’t cease in these close by both — I needed to preserve transferring. First by Sudan and Libya, then on a wood boat throughout the Mediterranean Sea, the place I used to be ultimately picked up by a rescue ship.

More than 10 years have handed since then, and I dwell in Italy now. But by my work, I discover myself reliving that have time and again.

The most vital a part of my job is telling the folks we rescue: “You are safe.” It’s as if I’m additionally telling their moms, telling their brothers and sisters and all their villages too. I have a good time this second with them; I have a good time their lives with them. Because too many others by no means get to listen to these phrases.

In the previous few months, we’ve seen super solidarity with these fleeing the conflict in Ukraine; it’s extremely inspiring. Yet witnessing the overarching willingness to assist victims of this disaster, whereas so many who flee struggling and persecution elsewhere find yourself on the backside of the ocean, raises the query: Do human lives actually carry such distinction in worth?

It was by no means my first option to undertake such a harmful journey to hunt security so removed from house. But the shortage of accessible authorized channels to entry worldwide safety made it my solely choice — it was a necessity. And whereas states argue about migration insurance policies and practices, for us volunteers, it’s merely about saving lives and assuaging struggling.

When I left Eritrea 20 years in the past, fleeing obligatory navy service and compelled labor packages, I didn’t know the place Europe was, what it was like or learn how to get there. It additionally didn’t happen to me that I used to be saying goodbye to my household, and my nation, for the final time. Like my brothers and sisters in Ukraine as we speak, my solely concern was avoiding bullets. And I’m one of many comparatively few from my a part of the world lucky sufficient to succeed in a spot of security in the long run.

When I used to be touring by the desert in Libya, I keep in mind seeing a bunch of individuals — ladies, males and kids — mendacity crumpled on high of one another, bare. I requested the driving force why they had been bare, and he instructed me that their automotive had damaged down they usually had burned all the things to attempt to appeal to consideration, together with their very own garments.

What is the usage of clothes anyway, when one is dealing with demise? They had been just a few unknown folks, who got here into the world bare, and left bare. People so off the radar they needed to burn all the things within the hopes of being seen.

Still, even that was not sufficient.

You meet retailers of demise in Libya too — those that set up the journeys to go away by boat, who’re your solely hope of escaping that hell. When you expertise how horrible life there may be — the prisons, torture, gangs and slave markets — you aren’t afraid of demise, solely of dying with out attempting.

When I lastly reached the coast and went towards the ready boat, I may barely stroll from each concern and hope. I noticed moms throwing their kids onto the boat and following after them. I didn’t surprise why a mom would throw her little one inside this small boat. I used to be positive that no matter she had seen should be extra horrible than the ocean and its darkness.

We set out at evening. Eventually, the time comes when you may’t see anybody, not even your self, however the prayers, crying and moaning stay. At that second, the sounds of youngsters are the one supply of certainty that you’re nonetheless alive.

We had been at sea like this for 3 days till the rescue ship discovered us.

One would possibly ask why somebody decides to undergo all this. But simply take a look at what is going on within the nations individuals are coming from: the struggling brought on by battle, starvation, poverty, local weather change and plenty of different elements which are typically current of their surrounding nations too.

And those that go away don’t simply do it for themselves — they’re an funding for his or her households and communities. One of my pals sends the cash he earns again house to construct a faculty in his village. Another one has funded entry to secure water. The cash that migrants world wide ship house is 3 times greater than what comes from help.

The Ukraine disaster and the response to it have now proven us what is feasible once we put humanity first, when there may be international solidarity and the need to help and shield essentially the most weak. This should be prolonged to everybody in want, wherever they arrive from.

Nobody ought to need to expertise what I’ve been by — in my very own nation, on my migration journey or after I arrived in Europe.

Everyone deserves to listen to the phrases, “You’re safe.”