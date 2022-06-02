Sports
Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof win French Open mixed doubles final for first Grand Slam title | Tennis News – Times of India
PARIS: Japan’s Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title after they beat Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5) 6-2 to win the French Open combined doubles remaining on Thursday.
The second seeds cruised by way of the second set after a tense opener on a sunkissed courtroom Philippe Chatrier as Koolhof added to his 2020 ATP Tour Finals title within the males’s doubles.
Shibahara and Koolhof broke early within the first set, just for the Eikeri and Vliegen to interrupt again for 4-5 earlier than the set was determined in a tiebreak, with Shibahara ending it off on the internet for the second-seeded pair to take the lead.
She wrapped up the primary remaining of this 12 months’s Roland Garros with the pair’s sixth ace of the match.
