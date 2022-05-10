End of an era: Apple kills the iPod

Apple iPod, a groundbreaking machine that upended the music and electronics industries greater than twenty years in the past, is not any extra.

Apple iPod, a groundbreaking machine that upended the music and electronics industries greater than twenty years in the past, is not any extra. The firm introduced Tuesday that it will discontinue the iPod Touch, the final remnant of a product line that first went on sale in October 2001. The touch-screen mannequin, which launched in 2007, will stay on sale till provides run out.

Looking for a smartphone? To examine cell finder click here. Also learn:

Apple launched dozens of variations of the iPod over time, however the product was steadily eclipsed by its different units, particularly the iPhone. That led the corporate to start phasing out fashions in 2014. At the time, the corporate stopped making the iPod traditional, a model with a click on wheel and small display screen that was most much like the unique model. In 2017, Apple stopped making its smallest music gamers, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

The iPod Touch — standard as a less expensive various to the iPhone — held on a number of extra years. The machine was final up to date in 2019 and price $199. Compare that with the most cost effective iPhone in Apple’s portfolio: the iPhone SE, which prices $429.

But with so many different methods to get music, Apple not sees the product as vital.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad and Apple TV,” stated Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice chairman of worldwide advertising.

Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with serving to to show Apple from a virtually bankrupt firm to an eventual $3 trillion behemoth. The iPod set the stage for the event of the iPhone, iPad and AirPods — merchandise that now make up most of Apple’s income.