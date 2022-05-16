End of an era? Penguins at crossroads after playoff exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the higher a part of 20 years, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have served as the muse upon which the Pittsburgh Penguins constructed three Stanley Cup champions.

For the higher a part of a yr, all three understood the 2021-22 season may very well be their final experience collectively.

And for the higher a part of a month, Crosby did his greatest to dam it out. He cannot anymore. Neither can anybody else. Not after a gut-wrenching playoff loss to the New York Rangers, when a 3-1 collection lead ended with the Penguins being on the incorrect finish of the handshake line at raucous Madison Square Garden after the Rangers pulled off one staggering comeback after one other.

The final was a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 7 that marked Pittsburgh’s fourth straight one-and-done throughout a time of yr Crosby, Malkin and Letang have helped outline.

“They’re all totally different,” said Crosby, who missed a portion of Game 5 and all of Game 6 after getting hit in the head by New York’s Jacob Trouba. “It’s kind of hard to go through all of them. I think if we were to group all of them, I’d think this one, I probably feel like we deserved if I was to categorize all of them.”

Crosby is well aware this could have been the last time Malkin and Letang are among those wearing a Penguins sweater. Both are free agents this summer, as is forward Bryan Rust, whose dynamic play helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. All three could be too expensive to keep.

“I think we knew that coming into the playoffs,” Crosby stated. “But I think you try not to really think about that. You hope that we can make a good run.”

In a way, they did. Pittsburgh led in six of seven games during the series, including two-goal advantages in both Game 5 and Game 6 and a one-goal edge with less than six minutes to go in regulation in the finale.

“It’s disappointing,” said Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, who scored eight goals during the series. “We were right there. We put ourselves in a good spot to be up 3-1.”

New York’s consistent ability to pounce on Penguin miscues helped. The last of those, Danton Heinen’s turnover and ensuing penalty that gave the Rangers a power play in overtime, set up a sequence that ultimately ended with Artemi Panarin’s winner.

In a way, the series was symbolic of a wildly uneven season. A gritty start in which role players like Evan Rodrigues filled in spectacularly while Crosby and Malkin (among others) recovered from injuries. Then a two-month stretch where they were arguably the best team in the league, followed by a limp to the finish that included three mostly listless losses to the Rangers.

It’s one of the reasons New York entered the series as the prohibitive favorite. While Crosby stressed his team couldn’t just flip a switch and get going, that’s precisely what the Penguins did in taking three of four to start the series.

And then suddenly, leads, momentum and a promising postseason vanished in the hockey equivalent of a New York minute. An offseason of potentially seismic turnover looms.

“Lots of people didn’t count on us to get this far, not to mention get within the playoffs,” Crosby stated. “We had high expectations. We battled through a lot. And so many guys contributed. I think for all those reasons we thought we’d still be playing.”

BUSY SUMMER

The risk of Malkin and Letang returning comes all the way down to cash. Malkin turns 36 in July. Letang turned 35 a month in the past. Both are nonetheless potent gamers.

Malkin completed with 20 targets regardless of lacking almost half the season whereas recovering from knee surgical procedure. Letang completed fifth within the league in common ice time and dished out a career-best 58 assists whereas constantly enjoying a extra disciplined model.

Fenway Sports Group — which purchased the crew from Ron Burkle and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux final fall — has pledged to proceed spending to the wage cap. Still, preserving each franchise icons would probably require at the least one among them taking a little bit of a reduction and Montreal is anticipated to make a severe bid for Letang to complete his profession in his hometown.

Rust, simply 30, has topped 20 targets in three straight seasons and had a productive collection in opposition to the Rangers with two targets and 6 assists. What he instructions on the open market could rely on whether or not groups suppose his output is a byproduct of enjoying alongside Crosby.

NET WORTH

Jarry bounced again from a rocky playoff collection in opposition to the Islanders final spring to make his second All-Star crew. A damaged foot suffered in mid-April pressured him out of the lineup and when Casey DeSmith left Game 1 in opposition to the Rangers with a core harm, Pittsburgh turned to journeyman Louis Domingue.

While Domingue performed capably if not spectacularly in five-plus video games, the crew’s choice to not fortify depth on the commerce deadline could have ended up costing the Penguins an opportunity to maneuver on.

