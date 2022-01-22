IPL

‘End of era in best T20 league’ – Fans disappointed as Chris Gayle didn’t give his name for IPL 2022 mega auction

Chris Gayle. (Photo Source: IPL/BCCI)

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is all set to get underway in February and it stays to be seen how groups will unfold their methods within the mega occasion. A complete of 1214 cricketers have registered for the mega public sale together with 312 uncapped and 270 capped gamers. However, there are a number of notable absentees from the public sale listing and one such participant who has turned all of the heads stands to be Chris Gayle.

Gayle, popularly generally known as Universe Boss, has not given his title for the upcoming public sale and followers would possibly appear to be extremely dissatisfied with the actual fact. Though there aren’t any clear causes for his absence, it may be assumed that he hasn’t been capable of carry out nicely with the bat currently. With age not being in his favour, he could be wanting ahead to calling a day on his T20 profession.

It needs to be famous that Gayle already talked of ending his worldwide profession in entrance of his residence crowd and CWI additionally talked of giving him farewell in opposition to Ireland in January 2022. But he wasn’t picked for England and Ireland sequence and CWI acknowledged honoring him nicely later.

Chris Gayle scored solely 193 runs in IPL 2021 in whole 10 video games

“Gayle has been a phenomenal performer for Jamaica and the West Indies since he was a teenager. He deserves to be thanked and honoured by fans. Cricket West Indies will find the right way to make that happen in a manner that Chris can enjoy,” stated CWI chief earlier.

Talking of his IPL 2021 efficiency, Gayle might muster solely 193 runs in 10 video games at a meager common of 21.44. It stood out to be a really unacceptable efficiency given his spectacular stats within the season earlier than 2021. He received followers glued to the TV screens whereas hitting sixes for enjoyable and gathered runs in his kitty with a strike price of 148.96 (common of all IPL seasons).

Mitchell Starc, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Jofra Archer have additionally not given their names for IPL 2022 mega public sale to happen in February.





