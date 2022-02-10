End of the line for mega coalmine

A Korean power large has been despatched packing by the High Court after shedding its last-ditch authorized problem to construct a large coalmine in NSW.

KEPCO, South Korea’s greatest provider of electrical energy, was looking for particular go away to enchantment a 2019 resolution by NSW’s Independent Planning Commission (IPC) to refuse the mine undertaking within the Bylong Valley, northwest of Sydney.

The mine, dubbed the Bylong Coal Project, would have produced 6.5 million tonnes of coal per yr over its 25-year life span.

But in a landslide victory for native environmentalists, the High Court of Australia dismissed KEPCO’s enchantment on Thursday.

In their judgment, justices James Edelman and Michelle Gordan stated there was “no question of principle which it would be in the interests of justice for this court to consider”.

“An appeal to this court would not enjoy sufficient prospects of success to warrant the grant of special leave to appeal,” the judgment reads.

The resolution marks the tip of a prolonged authorized resistance by the Bylong Valley Protection Alliance (BVPA), who had fought KEPCO within the Land Court, IPC, Court of Appeal and High Court.

In September 2019, the IPC stated the Bylong Coal Project would have an adversarial affect on the groundwater, local weather, agricultural land and the aesthetic, scenic, heritage and pure values of the valley itself.

KEPCO had appealed the choice within the NSW Land and Environment Court and Court of Appeal however didn’t reach both jurisdiction.

The Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), which represented the BVPA in court docket, stated the preliminary resolution to refuse the mine was sound.

“It was based on the evidence and the science, including evidence about the ‘problematical’ greenhouse gas emissions,” EDO managing lawyer Rana Koroglu stated.

“It means the IPC can be assured that an evidence-based decision to reject these kinds of destructive fossil fuel projects in the future is legally supported.”

Ms Koroglu stated the mine itself would have produced greater than 200 million tonnes of greenhouse gasoline emissions and hampered world efforts to restrict local weather change.

“We could not be more delighted for our clients, who have dedicated years of their lives to challenging this destructive and inappropriate coalmine proposal.”

KEPCO’s Australian workplace was contacted for remark.

BVPA president Phillip Kennedy stated: “We want to plan our future on our farms, and we look forward to continuing to supply Australians with food, fibre, and fodder from an agricultural powerhouse with the best soils in the country.”