Endeavour calling from its murky waters: time for change

After listening to the marine archaeologist Kieran Hosty on the ABC final week, after speaking to people on the Maritime Museum and chewing the fats with my gifted daughter, Meg Keneally (see her The Wreck), herself an enthusiastic diver on wreck websites, I’ve little doubt that the wreck named RI 2394, scuttled within the American Revolutionary War in Newport Harbour, Rhode Island, is the Endeavour.

That is, the modest however superbly constructed coastal collier James Cook himself purchased for the navy in 1768, as a result of he trusted it for its keel, its shallow draft for seas of coral and ice. It is bark of our imaginings and disputes, ship of arguments and omens, and essential wooden to the fiery argument about who and what Cook was, and will he be honoured or repented of? Seeing the Endeavour in April 1770, the folks of the Eora nation folks known as it turaga, an island. An island of returned-to-earth ghosts, who may be persuaded to go away once more. As occurred.

A pre-visualisational digital mannequin of Lieutenant James Cook’s vessel the Endeavour, in comparison with an previous sketch of the ship.

Although little post-colonial Aussies of my very own and different generations had been inspired to see the hand of God in it (as a result of God beloved the British Empire, didn’t he, and reserved Australia for it?), it occurred purely via British home points that the ghosts returned 18 years later, and will by no means be charmed into returning to the sky. And how kinky is it that the Endeavour was scuttled to inhibit the actions of the American rebels, and that those self same colonials, after they triumphed, fairly refused to take what they might have known as the swill of British jails. And thus a brand new penal territory should be discovered!

Though we now know the millennial story of humankind in Australia, the 1770 story, implanted in our civic imaginations in childhood, shouldn’t be with out giant second and reverberations in our psyches. For very belatedly the Endeavour, even acknowledging Australian contact with different areas of the earth through the lengthy Aboriginal occupation, was a modest key that knitted Australia into trendy world historical past.