‘Enduring the unimaginable’: Exhibition showcases the best of Herald’s photography

About 3.3 million pictures are taken each minute, worldwide.

For The Sydney Morning Herald’s photographers, every of these minutes – 1440 in a day – is a chance to seize photographs that outline a second in time. And on the NSW State Library from April 9, you possibly can view the Herald pictures which have made their mark, as a part of the annual Photos1440 exhibition.

Viktor Baklanov, 3, sits within the basement of a Ukraine hospital, the place he’s sheltering along with his father whereas his wounded brother Volodymyr is handled in one of many trauma wards. Credit:Kate Geraghty

On the bottom in Ukraine, photojournalist Kate Geraghty was capable of seize the devastating affect of battle on civilians.

“You can look into the eyes of the person,” she mentioned, including that pictures evoke emotions that phrases can’t.