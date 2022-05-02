Endycott eyes PGA tour after US victory

Australian golfer Harrison Endycott is eyeing a spot on the PGA Tour after breaking his title drought with an emotional win on the secondary Korn Ferry Tour.

Endycott clinched a five-stroke victory on the Huntsville Championship in Alabama in any case however giving up hope of touchdown a maiden skilled victory.

The 25-year-old New South Welshman, who turned professional in 2017, stated the timing was particular after dropping his grandmother final week.

“I never thought I’d win over here – there was a time where I asked, did I ever think I was actually going to win again,” Endycott instructed the Korn Ferry Tour after incomes $A190,000 in first prizemoney.

“It’s very special. I can’t believe I just got it done this week. I’ve been so frustrated at golf for a long time, and it finally happened.

“It’s only a lengthy journey right here, and we handled numerous actual hardships, our household.

“I lost my mum to cancer in 2012, and sadly last week I lost my grandmother, too. The timing of this win is just really special.”

On the again of the victory Endycott has jumped from 103rd to twelfth on the Korn Ferry Tour cash record, with the highest 25 on the finish of the common season incomes PGA Tour standing in 2023.

Endycott carried a five-stroke lead into the ultimate spherical at The Ledges and completed with an even-par 70, draining an 11-footer for birdie on the 72nd gap to shut at 16-under par.

He had constructed a buffer with a gap 63 and backed that up with rounds of 67 and 64.

Playing within the remaining group Sunday, Endycott opened with back-to-back pars and noticed his lead develop to seven strokes as taking part in companions Ben Taylor and Quade Cummins hit velocity bumps.

He additionally stumbled with two bogeys and 7 pars to show in two-over-par.

Birdies on the par-4 14th and sixteenth holes allowed him to cruise house along with his bogey on the seventeenth erased by his final-hole birdie.

Endycott opened this season with a T19 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, however completed T32 or worse the subsequent 5 begins.

Prior to Sunday’s win, the closest Endycott got here to an expert victory was a runner-up end on the 2018 Victorian Open.

“It’s just a really, really emotional win for me,” he stated.

“It hits home a little bit not being able to do it in front of my friends and family, but I’m very blessed to be able to get it done this week.”