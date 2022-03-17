Energy Minister Angus Taylor sparks fight over funds for power poles and wires

“By using low-cost government finance, Rewiring the Nation will deliver the blueprint sooner and cheaper.”

In the speech, Mr Taylor acknowledges the east coast grid would seemingly want new interstate transmission hyperlinks and “thousands of kilometres” of recent energy strains to take care of the system’s stability within the face of rising danger of volatility due to renewable vitality. He factors out the Morrison authorities had dedicated greater than $500 million to assist main transmission tasks recognized by the market operator.

But he added that transmission infrastructure funding, whereas vital, “must make economic sense”, pointing to a 70 per cent rise in community prices that flowed by means of to folks’s payments when Labor was final in authorities from 2007-13. Transmission firms on the time have been accused of “gold plating” their networks by overinvesting in tasks to lift their returns.

“Households and businesses cannot afford a repeat of the doubling of electricity costs they saw under Labor driven by the carbon tax and ‘gold-plating’ of our poles and wires,” he says within the speech.

