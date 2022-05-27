Energy sector reforms in Azerbaijan as a catalyst for future development

Nowadays, vitality assets are one of many key components for the financial development, political and social stability. Diversifying vitality provides, securing entry to energy-rich areas in addition to guaranteeing the protected export of vitality assets to the worldwide vitality markets is likely one of the most necessary targets of vitality producers and customers – writes Shahmar Hajiyev.

Towards this finish, vitality assets are additionally a determinant issue for the financial growth and social stability of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Energy revenues performed an important function within the socio-political and financial development of the nation. Using huge revenues from crude oil and pure fuel export, the nation developed different sectors of the financial system, and most significantly, invested vitality earnings in human capital.

COVID-19 outbreak and the continuing warfare between Ukraine and Russia harmed additionally the worldwide vitality sector. Perhaps, Azerbaijan’s financial system can be primarily based on the revenues from vitality assets commerce, due to this fact, the effectivity of allocation of vitality revenues, macroeconomic growth and financial stability are all the time excessive on the agenda. For occasion, Azerbaijan’s actual GDP elevated by 5.6 p.c in 2021. Oil and gas exports as a share of complete commerce had been round 87.78 p.c, and the share of vitality revenues in GDP was equal to 35 p.c. Also, in accordance to Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov- “as a result of the efficient use of its industrial potential, production of industrial products in the non-oil and gas industry increased by 20.8 percent in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year”.

To date, Azerbaijan’s vitality coverage is geared toward modernizing the vitality sector, adapting coverage devices and the regulatory framework to quickly altering vitality market. In this regard, the principle intention of Azerbaijan’s vitality technique is to optimize the vitality sector and supply a dependable vitality provide system. It needs to be underlined that developments in international vitality markets, primarily the way forward for pure fuel in a decarbonizing effort of Europe, will have an effect on Azerbaijan’s vitality relations with its companions.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan has already began reforms in its vitality system to enhance the safety of provide and the standard of petroleum merchandise within the nation. Now, one of many main investments is being made within the modernization and reconstruction works for the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which is the principle oil refinery in Baku. The refinery is processing 21 out of 24 grades of Azerbaijan crude and 15 completely different petroleum merchandise, together with automotive gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel gasoline, black oil, petroleum coke, and others. Growth in petroleum product demand is being pushed largely by development within the nation’s building and transportation sectors. Therefore, modernization of the refinery goals to extend the plant’s manufacturing capability from 6 million to 7.5 million tons per yr, in addition to to satisfy a rising demand, produce Euro 5 high quality automotive transportation fuels, add export potential, and cut back related environmental air pollution. Improvement of the standard of petroleum merchandise is extremely necessary from production-side and demand-side as a result of it ensures the safety of provide within the nation.

One of the important thing components of Azerbaijan’s vitality reforms can be the event of inexperienced vitality. In latest years, the nation has began sustainable growth within the vitality sector via the creation of inexperienced vitality zones and the gradual means of decarbonization. It needs to be underlined that renewable vitality manufacturing in Azerbaijan goals to help a sustainable vitality future by producing extra electrical energy from renewable vitality sources. This course of might be an necessary goal to lower using pure fuel in electrical energy manufacturing. In 2021 electricity generated from renewable vitality sources made up 5.8 p.c of complete manufacturing. Increasing the share of renewables in energy technology may also lower greenhouse fuel emissions within the nation. Recently, two necessary renewable vitality initiatives had been signed with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Masdar vitality corporations. The 230 MW solar energy plant to be constructed by Masdar and 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant to be constructed by ACWA Power will help the sustainable vitality way forward for the nation. According to Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov “the transformation of Azerbaijan into a country of “green growth” via the intensive use of renewable vitality sources over the following ten years has been outlined by President Ilham Aliyev as one of many nationwide priorities that can guarantee socio-economic growth. The solar energy plant to be in-built Baku and Absheron districts will produce about 500 million kWh of electrical energy yearly, save 110 million cubic meters of pure fuel, cut back carbon emissions by 200,000 tons, create new jobs and appeal to different buyers to new initiatives “. These two initiatives will play an necessary function in growing the share of renewable vitality sources within the nation’s vitality system to 30 p.c by 2030.

Also, Azerbaijan is actively engaged on plans to develop “green energy zones” in Karabakh. After the liberation of Karabakh following the 44-day warfare, President Ilham Aliyev declared Karabakh and East Zangezur financial areas a inexperienced vitality zone. The thought is to develop the renewable vitality potential of the area which is able to provide electrical energy to the “smart cities and villages” that Azerbaijan is constructing in its liberated territories. All the above-mentioned present that Azerbaijan targets to create the spine of its vitality provide system. This will improve the electrical energy export potential of the nation sooner or later, as Azerbaijan goals to export electrical energy to Europe via the “Green Energy Corridor”.

Advertisement

Finally, the federal government of Azerbaijan has began the method of structural reforming the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic principally often called SOCAR. The firm performs a major function within the nation’s socio-economic life and took part in all vitality initiatives which the Azerbaijani authorities signed with overseas companions. On January 23, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On measures for improving the management of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. According to the decree for conducting total path and supervision of operation of the SOCAR, to determine Supervisory Council of SOCAR. The Supervisory Board consists of seven members, together with the Chairman who’s appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The SOCAR Supervisory Board is permitted, amongst others, to approve the Company’s long-term growth technique, in addition to value and income estimates, and monitor its implementation. It is value additionally mentioning that former SOCAR’s outgoing president Rovnag Abdullayev was nominated to deputy financial system minister by President Ilham Aliyev, and Rovshan Najaf was appointed as the First Vice President of the corporate. Until the appointment of the President of SOCAR, the short-term efficiency of his duties is assigned to the First Vice President. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon reforms in SOCAR whereas addressing his speech throughout the worldwide convention named “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”. President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that “under the new management, SOCAR will finally become a transparent international energy company.”

To sum up, Azerbaijan has began necessary reforms in its vitality sector to satisfy challenges and help a sustainable vitality future. Meanwhile, completely different evaluation recommend that pure fuel will play an necessary function within the transition interval, due to this fact all reforms in Azerbaijan’s vitality sector will improve the nation’s export capability sooner or later. Also, Azerbaijan can play an necessary function as an “energy hub” within the area by exporting Caspian vitality assets to Western vitality markets. In addition, by supporting renewable vitality sources, Azerbaijan will stability efficiently using pure fuel and renewables in electrical energy manufacturing. This will create new alternatives for electrical energy manufacturing and export. Briefly, vitality assets will proceed to kind Azerbaijan’s essential exports, due to this fact, all structural and organizational reforms, in addition to innovation are necessary for the nation’s vitality sector over the approaching many years.

Shahmar Hajiyev is a Leading Specialist on the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

Share this text: