Energy sector reforms in Azerbaijan as a catalyst for future development

Nowadays, power assets are one of many key components for the financial development, political and social stability. Diversifying power provides, securing entry to energy-rich areas in addition to guaranteeing the secure export of power assets to the worldwide power markets is likely one of the most vital aims of power producers and customers – writes Shahmar Hajiyev.

Towards this finish, power assets are additionally a determinant issue for the financial growth and social stability of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Energy revenues performed a vital position within the socio-political and financial development of the nation. Using large revenues from crude oil and pure gasoline export, the nation developed different sectors of the economic system, and most significantly, invested power earnings in human capital.

COVID-19 outbreak and the continued battle between Ukraine and Russia harmed additionally the worldwide power sector. Perhaps, Azerbaijan’s economic system can be primarily based on the revenues from power assets commerce, subsequently, the effectivity of allocation of power revenues, macroeconomic growth and financial stability are all the time excessive on the agenda. For occasion, Azerbaijan’s actual GDP elevated by 5.6 % in 2021. Oil and gas exports as a share of whole commerce had been round 87.78 %, and the share of power revenues in GDP was equal to 35 %. Also, in accordance to Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov- “as a result of the efficient use of its industrial potential, production of industrial products in the non-oil and gas industry increased by 20.8 percent in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year”.

To date, Azerbaijan’s power coverage is geared toward modernizing the power sector, adapting coverage devices and the regulatory framework to quickly altering power market. In this regard, the principle purpose of Azerbaijan’s power technique is to optimize the power sector and supply a dependable power provide system. It ought to be underlined that developments in world power markets, primarily the way forward for pure gasoline in a decarbonizing effort of Europe, will have an effect on Azerbaijan’s power relations with its companions.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan has already began reforms in its power system to enhance the safety of provide and the standard of petroleum merchandise within the nation. Now, one of many main investments is being made within the modernization and reconstruction works for the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which is the principle oil refinery in Baku. The refinery is processing 21 out of 24 grades of Azerbaijan crude and 15 completely different petroleum merchandise, together with automotive gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel gas, black oil, petroleum coke, and others. Growth in petroleum product demand is being pushed largely by development within the nation’s building and transportation sectors. Therefore, modernization of the refinery goals to extend the plant’s manufacturing capability from 6 million to 7.5 million tons per yr, in addition to to fulfill a rising demand, produce Euro 5 high quality automotive transportation fuels, add export potential, and cut back related environmental air pollution. Improvement of the standard of petroleum merchandise is very vital from production-side and demand-side as a result of it ensures the safety of provide within the nation.

One of the important thing parts of Azerbaijan’s power reforms can be the event of inexperienced power. In current years, the nation has began sustainable growth within the power sector via the creation of inexperienced power zones and the gradual means of decarbonization. It ought to be underlined that renewable power manufacturing in Azerbaijan goals to help a sustainable power future by producing extra electrical energy from renewable power sources. This course of will probably be an vital goal to lower the usage of pure gasoline in electrical energy manufacturing. In 2021 electricity generated from renewable power sources made up 5.8 % of whole manufacturing. Increasing the share of renewables in energy technology may even lower greenhouse gasoline emissions within the nation. Recently, two vital renewable power initiatives had been signed with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Masdar power firms. The 230 MW solar energy plant to be constructed by Masdar and 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant to be constructed by ACWA Power will help the sustainable power way forward for the nation. According to Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov “the transformation of Azerbaijan into a country of “green growth” via the in depth use of renewable power sources over the following ten years has been outlined by President Ilham Aliyev as one of many nationwide priorities that may guarantee socio-economic growth. The solar energy plant to be in-built Baku and Absheron districts will produce about 500 million kWh of electrical energy yearly, save 110 million cubic meters of pure gasoline, cut back carbon emissions by 200,000 tons, create new jobs and appeal to different traders to new initiatives “. These two initiatives will play an vital position in growing the share of renewable power sources within the nation’s power system to 30 % by 2030.

Also, Azerbaijan is actively engaged on plans to develop “green energy zones” in Karabakh. After the liberation of Karabakh following the 44-day battle, President Ilham Aliyev declared Karabakh and East Zangezur financial areas a inexperienced power zone. The thought is to develop the renewable power potential of the area which is able to provide electrical energy to the “smart cities and villages” that Azerbaijan is constructing in its liberated territories. All the above-mentioned present that Azerbaijan targets to create the spine of its power provide system. This will enhance the electrical energy export potential of the nation sooner or later, as Azerbaijan goals to export electrical energy to Europe via the “Green Energy Corridor”.

Finally, the federal government of Azerbaijan has began the method of structural reforming the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic largely often known as SOCAR. The firm performs a major position within the nation’s socio-economic life and took part in all power initiatives which the Azerbaijani authorities signed with international companions. On January 23, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On measures for improving the management of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. According to the decree for conducting total route and supervision of operation of the SOCAR, to ascertain Supervisory Council of SOCAR. The Supervisory Board consists of seven members, together with the Chairman who’s appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The SOCAR Supervisory Board is permitted, amongst others, to approve the Company’s long-term growth technique, in addition to value and income estimates, and monitor its implementation. It is price additionally mentioning that former SOCAR’s outgoing president Rovnag Abdullayev was nominated to deputy economic system minister by President Ilham Aliyev, and Rovshan Najaf was appointed as the First Vice President of the corporate. Until the appointment of the President of SOCAR, the short-term efficiency of his duties is assigned to the First Vice President. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon reforms in SOCAR whereas addressing his speech in the course of the worldwide convention named “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”. President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that “under the new management, SOCAR will finally become a transparent international energy company.”

To sum up, Azerbaijan has began vital reforms in its power sector to fulfill challenges and help a sustainable power future. Meanwhile, completely different evaluation recommend that pure gasoline will play an vital position within the transition interval, subsequently all reforms in Azerbaijan’s power sector will enhance the nation’s export capability sooner or later. Also, Azerbaijan can play an vital position as an “energy hub” within the area by exporting Caspian power assets to Western power markets. In addition, by supporting renewable power sources, Azerbaijan will steadiness efficiently the usage of pure gasoline and renewables in electrical energy manufacturing. This will create new alternatives for electrical energy manufacturing and export. Briefly, power assets will proceed to kind Azerbaijan’s primary exports, subsequently, all structural and organizational reforms, in addition to innovation are vital for the nation’s power sector over the approaching a long time.

Shahmar Hajiyev is a Leading Specialist on the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

