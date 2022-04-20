Energy Security In A Time Of Energy Transition In Latin America: The Role Of Oil, Gas And Cleaner Fuels

By Arthur Deakin

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. April 19, 2022: When the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, (IPCC), launched its first report in 1990, Russia had simply opened its first McDonalds as an emblem of the nation’s transition to a free market. Now, twenty-two years later, McDonalds introduced it was quickly closing its 900 Russian shops because of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

A number of weeks later, the IPCC launched its sixth report and issued a stark warning: for the world to have a 50% probability of assembly its local weather objectives, greenhouse fuel emissions must peak by 2025. By 2050, the world should cut back coal utilization by 95%, oil by 60%, and fuel by 45%.

With a median annual progress rate in international emissions of two% from 2000 to 2018, it’s arduous for any self-preservationist to encourage corporations to put money into further fossil gas improvement. But fossil gas manufacturing nonetheless accounts for 80% of complete vitality provide and renewable vitality capability just isn’t but developed at scale to switch it. How can the world guarantee vitality safety and financial progress whereas preserving the planet? These are the sorts of questions we might be answering at the 5th Latin America Energy Summit in Santiago, Chile on April 20, 2022.

There is a consensus across the much-needed improvement of further renewable vitality capability, the change in shopper behaviors and the pursuit of vitality effectivity. But, with regards to the function of fossil fuels, the narrative just isn’t as clear. In areas the place renewable vitality can’t be used instead, both as a result of the nation doesn’t have the assets (financially and/or geographically), or the infrastructure to take action, the logic could be to switch using dirtier fossil fuels, like coal and heavy gas oil, with “cleaner” fossil fuels, like gentle crude and pure fuel. Guyana’s cleaner fossil gas reserves, which emit fewer emissions than heavier crude in different jurisdictions, has attracted tens of billions of {dollars} in funding commitments from main oil gamers. To praise the prioritization of cleaner fuels, and speed up the discount of emissions whereas selling macroeconomic progress, governments ought to eradicate fossil gas subsidies as quick as attainable.

The swap to low carbon fuels (that are totally different from cleaner fuels), resembling biogas and inexperienced hydrogen, may even be basic in decarbonizing heavy trade, agriculture, and transportation. To that finish, giant vitality corporations are investing billions of {dollars} in R & D and cleaner gas initiatives to make sure that they will preserve a big share of the fuels market. State-owned Petrobras is transitioning its refineries from biofuels to a renewable diesel labeled HBio, though some critics declare that this diesel just isn’t truly renewable. In Chile, Enel X (the electromobility arm of Enel) is piloting using inexperienced hydrogen to decarbonize giant vans and tools fleets utilized in Anglo American’s mining operations.

The transition in the direction of low carbon fuels, and the cancellation of dirtier fossil gas tasks (coal, heavy crude) should even be coupled with carbon seize storage and utilization (CSSU) applied sciences that cut back emissions all through all the worth chain – from extraction to refining. Without the elimination of CO2 from the environment, emissions from present and deliberate fossil gas infrastructure (together with transportation and trade sectors) would account for greater than the whole emissions the world can launch by 2050.

Although carbon seize know-how just isn’t but possible for large-scale deployment, governments want to supply tax cuts and subsidies to make them price useful. Investors and vitality corporations additionally want to put bets on promising cleantech corporations resembling PLSAR, which goals to take away 30% of CO2 launched from gas combustion, or ZEG, who’s producing biogas utilizing agro-industrial residues. Without the monetary backing and technical experience from legacy gamers, this transition will occur at a a lot slower tempo than what is required.

Latin America and its “cleaner fuels” may even have an necessary function to play on this vitality transition as Europe shies away from Russian imports. Argentina’s Vaca Muerta is the second largest non-conventional fuel shale formation on the planet, however political instability, forex controls and corruption has meant that lower than 10% of its complete land space has been developed at scale. In Mexico, President AMLO is planning on constructing three new LNG regasification vegetation however has scared away most buyers along with his unstable insurance policies geared toward propping up state-owned vitality corporations. Thus, one other key query to be answered is whether or not Latin America will have the ability to contribute with out capturing itself in its foot.

Investors ought to gravitate towards property in nations with business-friendly environments, like Guyana, or comparatively steady political jurisdictions, like Chile, whereas discarding dirtier property in authoritarian nations. New and present fossil gas tasks also needs to be required to have a carbon seize technique in place, whereas governments should launch extra aggressive insurance policies that encourage the electrification of autos and the funding in rising clean-tech startups.

A worldwide carbon tax, with a redistribution mechanism to alleviate the ache on the decrease class, would encourage corporations to maneuver away from fossil fuels at a faster tempo. 32 years for the reason that launch of the primary IPCC report, the world finds itself in an unrecognizable place: with out the strengthening of insurance policies past these applied on the finish of 2020, the world will heat 3.2°C by 2100 – greater than double the restrict set by the Paris Agreement.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Arthur Deakin is co-director of AMI’s energy practice, where he oversees projects in solar, wind, biomass, and hydrogen power, as well as energy storage, oil & gas, and electric vehicles. Arthur has led close to 50 Latin American energy market studies since 2017 and has project experience in over 20 jurisdictions in the Americas. He has also written and published over 30 articles related to the energy sector.

