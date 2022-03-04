Energy supplies from Russia still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows

Energy provides originating from Russia had been nonetheless being delivered to Britain on Friday after some dock employees at a terminal in southeast England sought to dam a cargo in solidarity with Ukraine, ship-tracking information reveals.

Supplies of Russian liquefied pure fuel (LNG) to Europe have been disrupted this week by uncertainty over whether or not ships can discharge cargoes at European ports after the imposition of sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and a ban by British ports on Russian-linked ships.

British union Unison has complained that its members working on the Isle of Grain LNG terminal didn’t need to settle for Russian fuel and referred to as for more durable measures from the federal government.

Britain on Tuesday banned from its ports all ships which can be Russian owned, operated, managed, chartered, registered or flagged. It later mentioned, nevertheless, that Russia might nonetheless ship oil and fuel to Britain as a result of the sanction was targeted on the vessel, not its cargo.

Refinitiv Eikon delivery information on Friday confirmed that the Seacod oil tanker had docked in Liverpool after choosing up an oil cargo from Primorsk in Russia whereas the Pearl LNG was moored on the Dragon LNG terminal in Wales.

Analysis from information intelligence agency ICIS confirmed that the Pearl LNG had picked up a cargo of Russian LNG by way of a ship-to-ship switch with the Yamal LNG-operated vessel Christophe de Margerie in France in mid-February.

The Seacod’s supervisor German Tanker Shipping, Pearl LNG’s Greece-based supervisor TMS Cardiff Gas and the controlling shareholder in Yamal LNG didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon Friday.

Two different vessels, the Fedor Likte and the Boris Vilkitsky, at the moment are signaling their standing as awaiting new orders from their house owners. The first had beforehand been signaling for the Isle of Grain. The Boris Vilkitsky had not, however Unison mentioned its employees had anticipated the vessel to dock there.

Unison head of vitality Matt Lay mentioned the employees’ intervention appeared to have succeeded in turning the ships away however the British delivery sanctions can be a “hollow gesture” if the UK didn’t additionally ban Russian cargoes.

“The government must act immediately to stop Russian goods continuing to arrive in the UK under the cover of another country,” he mentioned in an announcement.

