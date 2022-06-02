ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Matthew Potts Stars On England Debut But New Zealand Fight Back With 7 Wickets | Cricket News

England debutant Matthew Potts took 4 wickets in opposition to New Zealand just for the hosts to break down as nicely on the opening day of the primary Test at Lord’s on Thursday. The World Test champions have been dismissed for 132 earlier than England, within the first of this three-match sequence, slumped to 116-7 by stumps. Pre-match, there had been discuss of England making a contemporary begin beneath new Test captain Ben Stokes and recently-appointed red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the previous New Zealand skipper.

But this was a reminder there are not any fast options to the basic batting weak spot that has contributed to England profitable simply one in every of their earlier 17 matches at this degree, a run that has left them backside of the World Test Championship desk.

Potts took an outstanding 4 wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a difficult line and size, with recalled England tempo nice James Anderson returning figures of 4 for 66 in 16.

Zak Crawley launched England’s reply with a brisk 43.

But the opener’s exit sparked a stoop that noticed England lose seven wickets for simply 41 runs on a very good pitch beneath sunny blue skies — seemingly ideally suited batting circumstances.

Stokes himself was out for only one, with former captain and star batsman Joe Root dismissed for 11.

New Zealand left-arm fast Trent Boult, who solely arrived in England on Monday after taking part in within the Indian Premier League remaining, took two for 15 in 10 overs and towering paceman Kyle Jamieson two for 20 in seven.

Crawley had regarded in very good contact, with the most effective of his seven fours a straight drive off Tim Southee. But after he was caught behind off Jamieson, wickets tumbled.

Root struck a trademark forcing shot for a 4 off all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme solely to be caught within the gully taking part in an analogous stroke off the identical bowler for 11.

Alex Lees struggled to make 25 off 77 balls earlier than Stokes was caught behind for only one off Southee.

Jonny Bairstow was additionally out fot a single earlier than Boult introduced Potts again all the way down to earth by eradicating the newcomer for a duck in his first Test innings — the final of a outstanding 17 wickets that fell within the day’s play.

New Zealand had been in dire straits at 45 for seven after captain Kane Williamson‘s choice to bat first.

But all-rounder de Grandhomme’s unbeaten 42 off 50 balls bolstered their whole.

Anderson double

Anderson and Stuart Broad, England’s two most profitable Test bowlers of all time, with 1,177 wickets between them previous to this match, had each been controversially omitted of a 1-0 sequence loss within the Caribbean earlier this yr.

But the 39-year-old Anderson was quickly again in a well-recognized groove as he eliminated openers Will Young and Tom Latham with assistance from two slip catches, the primary a superb diving one-handed effort, by Bairstow.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who made a double century at Lord’s in his Test debut final yr, fell for simply three on Thursday when caught by Bairstow off Broad.

England’s Jack Leach needed to depart the sphere half an hour into the day’s play after the spinner landed on his head and neck when stopping a boundary.

Leach was later dominated out of the remainder of the match resulting from signs of concussion, with England summoning uncapped Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson from Manchester as a concussion substitute.

Promoted

Potts, nevertheless, struck with simply his fifth ball when Williamson, whose elbow harm meant he had missed New Zealand’s earlier 5 Tests, edged low to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)