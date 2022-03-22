Sports
England batter Jason Roy handed suspended 2-match ban | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: England batter Jason Roy was handed a suspended two-match worldwide ban on Tuesday for bringing the game into disrepute.
Details in regards to the actual nature of Roy’s disciplinary breach weren’t disclosed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The ECB mentioned Roy admitted to a cost of “conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute.”
His ban is for the “next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection” however it’s suspended for 12 months, depending on good habits, the ECB mentioned.
The 31-year-old Roy was additionally fined 2,500 kilos ($3,310).
Roy, who performed a key position in serving to England win the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2019, is anticipated to be in England’s squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this yr.
He just lately introduced he was taking a “short indefinite break” from cricket after withdrawing from the upcoming Indian Premier League, citing bubble fatigue. He was attributable to play for Gujarat Titans.
