England cast net for two cricket coaches

The England cricket board look set to return to a break up teaching set-up after inviting purposes for 2 new head coaches, following Chris Silverwood’s resignation.

Silverwood resigned in February within the aftermath of the workforce’s 4-0 Ashes Test collection defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named interim coach.

The appointment of the brand new coaches is the newest step in a shake-up of the ECB’s administration construction, with former England batter Rob Key appointed managing director of the nation’s males’s cricket workforce earlier this month.

Key’s appointment got here two days after Joe Root stepped down as Test captain following dispiriting excursions of Australia and the Caribbean, overseeing just one victory in England’s final 17 Tests.

The final time England had separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket was between 2012 and 2014, when Andy Flower was Test coach whereas Ashley Giles led the one-day worldwide and Twenty20 worldwide groups.

“The head coaches will report to Robert Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, and will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the England men’s team in the relevant formats covered by the roles,” the commercial mentioned.

British media has linked former India head coach Gary Kirsten with the England job, whereas Collingwood can be thought of to be a number one candidate. The deadline for purposes is May 6.