England extend lead to 136 after Kraigg Brathwaite’s epic stand

England 507 for 9 dec and 40 for 0 (Crawley 21*, Lees 18*) lead West Indies 411 (Brathwaite 160, Blackwood 102) by 136 runs

The Kensington Oval DJ had tried with a monitor that was positively thumping whereas the one within the center was as flat and lifeless as a chunk of clean vinyl. In the tip, the person on the decks resorted to the mellow tones of Ben E King’s Stand By Me, as if pleading with these watching to stay round and see out the day.

It was, in spite of everything, Test cricket they had been watching in pure type, not jazzed up or enhanced by something, not least the pitch that meant “attritional” was the theme of the day.

The reality it was the theme for a 3rd day working had different phrases springing to thoughts as an alternative however took nothing away from Kraigg Brathwaite sticking round for a marathon 160 compiled over greater than 11-and-a-half hours, an innings which dragged West Indies to 411 all out in response to England’s first-innings 507 for 9 declared. A deficit of 96 runs not less than provided some potential for an intriguing closing day.

It took nothing away from Jack Leach both, as he epitomised England’s toil within the subject with three wickets for 118 runs in 69.5 overs, by a long way greater than twice as many overs as both Ben Stokes or Saqib Mahmood, who claimed two wickets every.

By the time dangerous mild ended play two overs earlier than the scheduled shut on day 4, England had prolonged their benefit to 136 runs at 40 with out loss of their second innings with Zak Crawley unbeaten on 21 and Alex Lees not out 18.

With no actual signal of the floor breaking apart but and with solely 19 wickets falling throughout 4 days, it was laborious to see England having time to make a aggressive declaration after which bowling West Indies out, however stranger issues have occurred.

West Indies thought they’d made one thing occur when Crawley was struck on the knee roll by Kemar Roach, however Crawley overturned his dismissal when ball-tracking confirmed the supply was lacking leg stump.

Veerasammy Permaul bought one to show emphatically from the tough exterior off stump to virtually bowl Lees by the gate, and though it missed every thing, together with the gloves of keeper Joshua Da Silva for a bye, it would show informative for the ultimate day.

Leach lastly prised out Brathwaite, who had confronted 489 deliveries for his knock, with a gem that belied the actual fact he had bowled 63.4 overs for only one wicket to that time. As satisfying as his second should have been, Leach’s celebration was understandably muted after equally lengthy hours of laborious graft culminated in Brathwaite’s dismissal, urgent ahead in defence in opposition to the third new ball which pitched on center and leg, turned and clipped the highest of off stump earlier than tea.

Having claimed only one wicket within the morning session, England took 3 for 45 in 27 overs throughout the afternoon in what felt like an action-packed interval of play in comparison with the earlier two days.

Jason Holder fell on the second ball after lunch with out including to his tally of 12 to present Mahmood his maiden Test wicket. Into his 14th over of the match when he bowled centurion Jermaine Blackwood – on 65 on the time – off a no-ball, Mahmood needed to wait in a single day and till his 18th over earlier than he had Holder properly caught, top-edging excessive in the direction of Matt Fisher, who needed to wheel spherical at mid-on and run again to snaffle the prospect, holding on as he went to floor.

Chris Woakes had been used sparingly however he struck after Brathwaite fell to take away Roach lbw, the dismissal upheld on umpire’s name when DRS confirmed the ball was simply kissing leg stump.

After the interval, with the hosts eight wickets down, Mahmood claimed his second scalp, trapping Permaul lbw, after which Leach bought his third, hard-won wicket when he had Da Silva out lbw for 33 with one which rapped the pad consistent with leg stump.

Stokes claimed the one wicket of the morning session, eradicating nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, who placed on 52 runs for the fifth wicket reverse Brathwaite and confronted 75 balls for his 19 runs earlier than slashing a shorter, wider supply in the direction of gully, the place Dan Lawrence took the sharpest of catches transferring to his left.

Lawrence had earlier been on the receiving finish of a Joseph six – a spotlight of one other sedate session, powered over deep sq. leg – including to his two fours, certainly one of which got here by way of an excellent cowl drive off Lawrence.