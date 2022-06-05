Sports
England fortunes still rooted in former captain | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: Joe Root‘s starvation to succeed with England burns as shiny as ever after a masterful unbeaten 115 carried the facet to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand within the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.
Root reluctantly resigned the captaincy this yr and was changed by Ben Stokes, however in scoring his twenty sixth Test century and changing into the 14th batsman to move 10,000 runs, he rapidly underlined his persevering with significance to the facet.
He shared an unbeaten partnership of 120 for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes to guide the hosts to a tricky victory goal of 277.
“It feels fantastic, more than anything for us to have won this Test match after such a long time. It has been a tough road, but the way everyone has gone about this week has been so enjoyable,” Root mentioned.
“I’m really looking forward to the rest of the summer and hopefully we can use this as a way to move forward as a group now.”
England received solely one in every of Root’s final 17 Tests as captain, regardless of his personal spectacular type with the bat, and he hopes to assist Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum kick off a profitable period for the Test crew.
“You look at the amount of times Ben won Test matches under my leadership, it is a great opportunity for me to try and give back to him. It was nice to do it for him today,” Root mentioned.
“As long as I have the energy to keep doing it (play for England), I will do. I love batting and I love the group of players we have.
“I couldn’t want for a greater individual to be main this crew, so I’ll do all the things I can to assist him win video games and see us be a profitable check crew once more.”
The second Test will get underway at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.
