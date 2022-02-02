England hold nerve, break Afghanistan’s hearts, and book place in U-19 World Cup final

England 231 for six (Bell 56*, Horton 53*, Thomas 50, Noor 2-32) beat Afghanistan 215 for 9 (Allah 60, Ishaq 43, Rehan 4-41) by 15 runs (DLS technique)

The first semi-final between two units of nervous youngsters had all of it. Broken stumps, dropped catches, run-outs, six-hitting cameos, a five-ball over, and a catch off a no-ball. England, although, held their nerve, and regardless of all their errors, crossed the road to succeed in their first U-19 World Cup last in 24 years.

Afghanistan, chasing a spot of their very first ICC World Cup last, misplaced out in key moments. After getting England six down for less than 136, Afghanistan couldn’t finish the innings properly with the ball, conceding 95 within the final 12 overs. Then, two of their prime 4 batters had been out for geese in a chase of 231.

But late within the contest, Afghanistan had been supplied a backdoor go into the match when England seamer James Sales had a horrific begin to the forty fourth over. At that stage, Afghanistan wanted 43 in 4 overs, however Sales conceded 10 runs courtesy two no-balls – the primary of which additionally price him a wicket – earlier than delivering a authorized ball, and by the tip of the over, the equation was right down to 23 off 18.

However, left-arm seamer Joshua Boyden bowled a good forty fifth, and legspinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets within the forty sixth to ebook England’s spot in Saturday’s last towards India or Australia.

It was a courageous name from England captain Tom Prest to bat first in cloudy situations, and the opener George Thomas rode on some success to smack a 69-ball 50. He survived getting dropped by Noor Ahmad, however the Afghan left-arm wristspinner finally received him out.

Thomas’ wicket, although, was the fourth to go down, with England shedding Jacob Bethell, Prest and James Rew for meagre contributions. Naveed Zadran and Nangeyalia Kharote had made the early breakthroughs, earlier than legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed dismissed William Luxton for 11. A prolonged rain break gave England an opportunity to regroup, however when Rehan fell after a 44-ball resistance, England had been 136 for six and in bother.

That’s when George Bell and Alex Horton linked as much as drag England to 231. Bell was extra orthodox of the 2, and hit six fours in his unbeaten 56. Horton smacked a breezy 36-ball 53 to present England the momentum on the break.

England’s protection of 231 – goal adjusted after DLS – started in a near-perfect method when Boyden had Kharote out for a duck. Known for swinging the brand new ball, Boyden’s cutter had the batter by his shot too early and his stumps had been left flattened.

However, Mohammad Ishaq and Allah Noor (60) led Afghanistan’s restoration with a 93-run stand hovering at round 4 runs per over. Even although they did hit 5 sixes and eight fours between them, the stand had its durations of gradual cricket with strain from England’s bowlers, particularly spinner Bethell. Eventually the strain of a rising required run charge lastly broke the stand when Ishaq was run out on 43 whereas responding to a fast single.

Afghanistan wanted one other good stand to comply with, however Thomas Aspinwall received of their approach. He took two wickets in his first spell, together with that of Allah, to reveal Afghanistan’s lower-middle order. Even although Bilal Ahmad hit 33 in 34 balls, Afghanistan’s final roll of the cube was the partnership between Abdul Hadi and Noor Ahmad to take them over the road.

Noor rapidly received right down to clearing the boundary together with his robust hits as England briefly misplaced their approach. Then got here the Sales over that razed 20 runs off the goal, leaving Afghanistan needing 7.67 per over to win with three overs to go. Boyden, although, made his presence felt with a four-run over, and Rehan made the many of the rising strain to run by the tail with three wickets within the forty sixth. With just one wicket in hand, 18 off Boyden’s last over was an excessive amount of for Afghanistan to realize.