England make early inroads but may regret Lanning drops

Megan Schutt is just not a part of the Australia line-up in Canberra

Lunch Australia 79 for 3 (Haynes 41*, Lanning 15*) vs England

England’s seamers made good use of Heather Knight’s resolution to bowl first in Canberra as they nipped out three Australia wickets on the opening morning of the one-off Test.

Early wickets for Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole left Australia wobbling on 4 for two and after a interval of restoration Nat Sciver claimed the scalp wicket of Ellyse Perry when she top-edged a brief supply.

Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning took Australia to lunch with out additional loss though Lanning, batting at No. 5 fairly than her normal No. 3, received away with a low probability to second slip earlier than she had scored, and was frequently challenged round off stump particularly by Kate Cross, then was dropped once more on 14 within the final over earlier than lunch off Sophie Ecclestone.

Brunt supplied the primary breakthrough within the third over with an ideal set-up of Alyssa Healy who was drawn into driving at an outswinger which discovered the surface edge.

Shrubsole then did one thing much like Beth Mooney, batting at No. 3 simply 10 days after having surgical procedure on a damaged jaw, when she was lured into pushing at a supply which formed away outdoors off stump.

Perry, who was not noted of the T20I collection, shortly settled and rattled off a few crisp reduce pictures when Cross supplied an excessive amount of width whereas Haynes took two boundaries off a Brunt over as Australia discovered a foothold within the session.

However, shortly after the drinks break Sciver produced what may find yourself being a pivotal second of the match when she cramped Perry for room with a well-directed quick ball and the top-edged pull went in the direction of backward sq. leg the place Amy Jones made good floor to say her third catch. It ended a spectacular run of Ashes Test scores for Perry who had made 213*, 116 and 76* in her earlier three innings.

Australia had sprung a variety shock of their ultimate XI after they omitted the skilled Megan Schutt. The clarification was that there have been considerations over her conditioning for the four-day recreation after she had suffered Covid-19 late final yr and with an eye fixed on the ODI World Cup, however a CA spokesperson mentioned she was medically match for choice.

They handed a Test debut to legspinner Alana King whereas the tempo assault was within the arms of Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Perry.

England gave a debut to offspinner Charlie Dean as certainly one of 5 specialist bowlers. That was the one change from their earlier Test in opposition to India final yr.

Australia 1 Rachael Haynes, 2 Alyssa Healy (wk), 3 Beth Mooney, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Meg Lanning (capt), 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Ashleigh Gardner, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Jess Jonassen, 10 Alana King, 11 Darcie Brown

England 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Lauren Winfield-Hill, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Sophia Dunkley, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Katherine Brunt, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Anya Shrubsole, 10 Sophie Ecclestone, 11 Kate Cross