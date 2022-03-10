England make inroads despite Kraigg Brathwaite half-century

Tea West Indies 127 for 4 (Bonner 3*) path England 311 (Bairstow 140, Seales 4-79) by 184 runs

England’s bowlers lastly made inroads after West Indies threatened to run away with their first-innings pursuit, sending the hosts to tea 4 wickets down.

West Indies had been cruising in response to England’s 311, due to the intense begin made by openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell as England didn’t penetrate with the brand new ball.

Chris Woakes conceded 23 off his first three overs and, after seven, he had gone for 41 so it was welcome reduction for him when he snared the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood moments earlier than a second squally rain bathe for the day swept throughout the bottom and introduced concerning the break.

Spinner Jack Leach had bowled 5 comparatively tight overs till Campbell clubbed him for 4 over additional cowl and Brathwaite thundered a six down the bottom in Leach’s sixth as West Indies’ opening swelled to 83. But it was Craig Overton who made the preliminary breakthrough with a brief ball down the leg facet that tempted Campbell right into a pull and brushed the glove on the way in which via to keeper Ben Foakes to punctuate West Indies’ sensible begin.

As Shamarh Brooks took West Indies into the nineties with consecutive boundaries off Overton, Ben Stokes entered the assault within the twenty third over to bowl for the primary time since struggling a facet pressure throughout the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

A single off Stokes’ first ball introduced up Brathwaite’s quickest Test fifty – off simply 62 balls – however Mark Wood ended Brathwaite’s knock on 55, the West Indies captain chasing a large supply that went on to Overton at gully. Then Stokes eliminated Brooks, edging to Joe Root for a easy catch at slip, and immediately West Indies have been wanting nervous on 111 for 3.

Foakes put down a tough likelihood diving low to his left off Blackwood, who was but to attain when he obtained an inside edge to a Wood supply which discovered the keeper’s glove however failed to remain there as he went to floor.

Blackwood, finally caught within the gully by Overton , was given not out by umpire Joel Wilson amid hearty appeals from the England facet, who swiftly reviewed. UltraEdge confirmed Blackwood had certainly laid bat on ball earlier than it struck his thigh pad and looped to gully.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow had expanded on his first-day century to take England previous the 300-mark that had eluded them since August 2021, however West Indies set about unravelling his good work and at lunch have been 44 with out loss, Brathwaite going alongside at a run-a-ball as England’s new-look assault struggled for path.

England resumed at 268 for six with Bairstow on 109 however, with the ball solely six overs previous, West Indies had designs on wrapping up the innings shortly. They did so earlier than lunch, however not earlier than Bairstow had reached 140 and brought the England complete into elusive territory.

Jayden Seales got here on within the fifth over and struck along with his fourth supply, a wonderful brief ball that touched Woakes’ glove and sailed via to keeper Joshua Da Silva, ending his seventh-wicket stand with Bairstow at 71.

Seales then made it two wickets in three balls when Overton stabbed a size ball in the direction of brief leg, the place the crouching Nkrumah Bonner took a roundabout catch through his midriff, thighs and finally arms.

Bairstow continued to build up, driving Jason Holder with aplomb via cowl moments earlier than feeding him a return catch that bobbled out of Holder’s arms. Bairstow, on 126 on the time, may do little incorrect, scampering via for a fast single off the final ball of the over and comfortably beating a direct hit to make his floor, then threading Seales for 4 via third to hold England previous 300.

He was finally final man out, top-edging Alzarri Joseph excessive over backward level, the place Holder scrambled round and pouched a wonderful catch.

Seales completed with 4 for 79 to be the choose of the West Indies bowlers, whereas Holder remained economical with 2 for twenty-four from 21 overs, which included 11 maidens. Joseph and Kemar Roach additionally took two wickets every.