England opt to bowl in final; Perry in Australia XI

Toss England Women selected to bowl vs Australia Women

England have opted to bowl within the closing of the 2022 World Cup towards Australia in Christchurch.

Ellyse Perry will play for Australia – who’ve progressed by way of the event undefeated – probably, as captain Meg Lanning had indicated within the lead-up to the match, as a specialist batter after lacking the earlier two matches with again spasms. Annabel Sutherland will make method after coming into the facet in Perry’s absence earlier.

“She’s a massive in for us,” Lanning stated of Perry. “She’s a world-class player who plays well in big games and she averages 50 with the bat so it certainly gives us a big boost for her coming into the side, which is really exciting.

“It could be good to complete off nicely. We’ve performed some good cricket over quite a lot of years however it would not depend for a lot in the present day. We have to return out right here and play nicely once more and that is a problem for us.”

England, the defending champions who have overcome losing their first three matches to reach the title decider, go in with an unchanged team. They have played at Hagley Oval twice recently, including their semi-final clash against South Africa, where Danni Wyatt scored a century and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed 6 for 36. Australia haven’t played at the venue since December 2000.

“We need to get on the market as a workforce, it is a recent wicket and we all know it is completed a bit of bit right here,” captain Heather Knight said of her decision. “I believe will probably be a reasonably good pitch and hopefully the dew will assist it skid on a bit of bit later.

“We’ve bowled outstandingly here and batted really well as well so we know the conditions well, we know what it does, we know how to bowl the best on it and what our plans are with the bat so hopefully we can use that to our advantage.”

Play is about to start in superb, sunny situations. When the edges met throughout the group stage, Australia gained by 12 runs, with England going near chasing down a goal of 311.

England 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Danni Wyatt, 3 Heather Knight (capt.), 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Sophia Dunkley, 7 Katherine Brunt, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Kate Cross, 10 Charlie Dean, 11 Anya Shrubsole

Australia 1 Alyssa Healy (wk), 2 Rachael Haynes, 3 Meg Lanning (capt.), 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Beth Mooney, 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Ashleigh Gardner, 8 Jess Jonassen, 9 Alana King, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown