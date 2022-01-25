England scraps day 2 coronavirus tests for vaccinated travelers

Vaccinated vacationers will not must take a COVID-19 take a look at on their second day after arriving in England, the U.Ok. authorities has introduced.

Double-jabbed holiday-makers will solely have to point out a passenger locator type (PLF) on arrival from February 11, to coincide with the half-term break in lots of English faculties, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“This final step in our stable and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for UK tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season,” he said.

Rules have additionally been eased for non-vaccinated vacationers. They’ll must take a pre-departure take a look at and a PCR take a look at on or earlier than day 2 after they arrive within the U.Ok., in addition to filling out the simplified PLF. But they gained’t have to take a take a look at on day 8, nor will they should self-isolate on arrival, until they get a optimistic consequence.

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments haven’t but stated if they are going to be following swimsuit.