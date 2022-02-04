England: Season-long campaign to celebrate 150 years of the FA Cup | Inside UEFA

The FA Challenge Cup was established 150 years in the past, with the primary matches going down on 11 November 1871 following a proposal by the then secretary of the affiliation, Charles W. Alcock, with a imaginative and prescient to carry hope, alternative and equality to soccer.

To kick off the season-long marketing campaign, The FA unveiled a movie that options two-time winner Ian Wright and showcases how Alcock’s founding values are simply as related and necessary in the present day.

Rich historical past and traditions

The movie was launched throughout The FA Cup’s digital channels and brings to life the wealthy historical past and traditions of the competitors, whereas highlighting the influence that it continues to supply in any respect ranges of the soccer pyramid.

A sequence of large-scale picture projections supported the movie, with key figures and moments by the years displayed on landmarks throughout the nation to depict the competitors’s values alongside scripted traces from the movie. A key instance was Charles W. Alcock that includes on the taking part in floor of The Oval, London, the place the competitors’s very first closing was contested by Wanderers and Royal Engineers on 16 March 1872.

The a hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the competitors will proceed to be recognised and celebrated by The FA all through the season, culminating within the closing at Wembley on Saturday 14 May 2022.

This article initially appeared in UEFA Direct 196