England set to end COVID isolation rules this month

U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced Wednesday that each one remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, together with COVID-positive self-isolation necessities, may very well be lifted in February.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early,” Johnson said throughout Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

The present expiration date for the restrictions is March 24, so on Johnson’s new timetable England might return to pre-pandemic ranges of freedom in simply over two weeks.

Currently, anybody who exams constructive for coronavirus ought to isolate for at least 5 days. This rule applies to vaccinated in addition to unvaccinated individuals.

After battling a wave of Omicron, the U.Ok. has seen a decline in case numbers, now on the lowest seven-day common since mid-December.