England set West Indies 282 after Dan Lawrence leads declaration push

Lunch England 507 for 9 dec and 185 for six dec (Lawrence 41, Crawley 40, Bairstow 29) lead West Indies 411 (Brathwaite 160, Blackwood 102) by 281 runs

England have set West Indies 282 to win in a minimal of 65 overs, after declaring throughout lunch on the ultimate day of the second Test in Barbados.

Partnerships price 51 runs every for the primary and fifth wickets took England to 185 for six of their second innings, with Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence reaching the 40s, however captain Joe Root left the opposition ready till ten minutes earlier than the resumption earlier than, as anticipated, backing his bowlers to take 10 wickets within the last two classes.

Some enterprising but unselfish batting interspersed by a few rain interruptions gave option to England biding their time earlier than one other squall arrived simply earlier than the scheduled lunch break.

Having resumed 136 runs forward with Crawley and Alex Lees intact and England 40 for 0, the vacationers misplaced three wickets inside the primary half hour or so earlier than the primary, temporary, rain stoppage.

Apart from a few Jack Leach deliveries which turned sharply, there have been no actual indicators of the pitch breaking apart on day 4, however Jason Holder supplied some promise to the bowlers on each side, twice discovering some steepling bounce off the floor in a single over which had Crawley on the hop.

But it was their makes an attempt to boost the tempo which introduced Lees and Root undone as each fell slog-sweeping Veerasammy Permaul, Lees choosing out Alzarri Joseph and Root failing to attach totally and sending a prime edge to John Campbell at deep midwicket.

Joseph chimed in with the wicket of Crawley, fantastically caught by Jayden Seales, who ran in from lengthy leg and dived ahead to pouch the prospect in mid-air.

When the gamers left the sphere for about 10 minutes as a bathe swept by way of, England have been 76 for 3, main by 172 and with hopes of Lawrence and Ben Stokes piling on some fast runs on the resumption.

They did simply that, with Stokes crashing a 4 by way of additional cowl and lofting the following ball over deep midwicket for six in a single Kemar Roach over which went for 17 runs in all. In the following, Lawrence thumped Joseph in the identical route for a most earlier than a second bout of rain arrived, this time halting play for round 40 minutes.

Stokes fell shortly after the re-start with out impacting the scoreboard a lot additional, shaping to drive a large Roach half-volley however sending the ball straight to Kraigg Brathwaite at cowl.

Roach and Joseph seemed to maintain a lid on issues by focusing on a yorker size, however Lawrence and Jonny Bairstow picked their moments, the latter bludgeoning consecutive sixes off Joseph over deep backward sq. and down the bottom.

As England’s lead neared the 250-mark, Lawrence took it past when Seales got here into the assault and noticed his first ball smashed into the stands at long-on. Bairstow introduced up their fifty stand with a single and departed moments later, having added 29 runs from simply 25 balls when he despatched Seales’ fifth ball of the day to Roach, working in from long-off and stooping low to take the catch.

Lawrence leapt within the air and virtually misplaced his stability making an attempt to heave Seales to the on aspect however he succeeded solely to find the secure palms of Joseph at long-on to finish with 41 runs from 39 balls.