England Skipper Eoin Morgan To Miss Rest Of T20I Series In West Indies | Cricket News

England’s restricted overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the remainder of the T20I collection in opposition to the West Indies after struggling a thigh damage. Morgan seen the issue whereas warming up forward of the third match of the T20 collection and determined to tug out of Wednesday’s fixture. A subsequent examination of the damage confirmed the 35-year-old batsman is not going to be out there for this weekend’s double header.

“England males’s captain Eoin Morgan will miss the ultimate two matches of the worldwide Twenty20 collection in opposition to the West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps damage,” the England and Wales Cricket Board introduced on Thursday.

“Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

“Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a proper thigh muscle damage which, while comparatively minor, will stop him from taking part in additional video games throughout the present tour.”

Promoted

Moeen Ali captained England in their 20-run defeat on Wednesday as the tourists fell 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)