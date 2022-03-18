England snare two wickets to keep pressure on West Indies

Lunch West Indies 114 for 3 (Brathwaite 44*, Blackwood 7*) path England 507 for 9 dec by 393 runs

England added two extra wickets on the third morning to maintain the strain on West Indies in the course of the second Test in Barbados.

After resuming on 71 for 1, nonetheless 436 runs in arrears, West Indies have been 114 for 3 at lunch, due to captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s resistance to achieve 44 not out on the break. He was joined by Jermaine Blackwood, unbeaten on 7.

Jack Leach extracted appreciable flip in his first over of the day, beating the surface fringe of each Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks, however Brooks was as culpable in his personal dismissal inside the primary half hour. Leach broke by with a shorter, wider supply that noticed Brooks’ tried reduce sail to backward level the place Chris Woakes took a great catch low to his proper.

Brooks and Brathwaite had placed on 69 runs for the second wicket however added simply 12 runs in 7.4 overs on the third morning as Leach and Matt Fisher saved them properly contained.

Ben Stokes, whose rapid-fire 120 had propelled England to a first-innings 507 for 9 declared on the second day, entered the assault halfway by the morning session and struck in his second over, eradicating Nkrumah Bonner lbw for simply 9 to make sure there can be no reprise of his first-innings century in Antigua. Bonner reviewed umpire Nigel Duguid’s determination, UltraEdge failing to shed definitive gentle on whether or not he had hit it first and ball-tracking exhibiting that it was clipping the highest of center stump as Bonner trudged off.

If Bonner was hard-done-by, it was a case of swings and roundabouts a short while later when Stokes pinned Blackwood on the again leg, with England selecting to not name for the DRS, just for replays to indicate it was hitting leg stump midway up.

Saqib Mahmood thought he had his first Test wicket when he struck Blackwood on the boot and England reviewed the not-out determination, however replays confirmed Blackwood had bought outdoors the road of off stump. As he and Brathwaite negotiated the remaining overs earlier than lunch safely, Mahmood went unrewarded, regardless of conceding simply seven runs from his eight overs thus far and getting the ball to reverse.